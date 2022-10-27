Missouri Bridge Collapse, Leaving One Dead and Three Injured

Collapse

Authorities said that a bridge that was being built close to Kansas City, Missouri, fell, killing one person and injuring three others.

Construction workers were pouring concrete onto the bridge when it fell on Wednesday afternoon, according to Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,

Under concrete and rebar, the man was trapped and unable to escape. First responders had to stabilize the immediate area before they could approach him, which took at least an hour. When they finally got to him, he was already dead.

Rescue attempts were launched after the bridge came down on top of the employees, according to Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter, who spoke to News.

Boyd says that two of the three trapped workers were able to escape. She stated that three persons were sent to a Missouri hospital. The sheriff’s office, those injured in the collapse only sustained minor wounds.

The victim’s identity has not been made known to the public.

OSHA is en route to the location. The sheriff’s office will turn over the investigation to them when they show up.

Since 2016, the bridge has been closed. The building process began in May 2021. The two-lane bridge was supposed to open in 2023.

A Missouri sheriff’s office reported that numerous contractor firms were there when the building collapsed.

There were no safety issues with this project before today. Before the deck was poured, a bridge inspection by an engineering contractor was conducted, according to the Clay County Highway Department.

