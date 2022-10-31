Should You Believe the Polls?

Most of us remember the devastating shock when we woke up on Nov. 9, 2016 and realized that the greatest disaster in American history had become a reality. An obese, old, white man without a single qualification to lead our country, was a self-admitted sexual predator, a racist, a bigot, a sexist, an Islamophobe, and a failed businessman was gifted the presidency by the Electoral College, although in the popular vote three million more voters rejected him than approved of his victory.

Trump was Right: The Election Was “Rigged”

Three outside factors contributed to America’s biggest mistake, and the pollsters never factored them into their final predictions.

First, Russia was committed to the election of Donald John Trump. A social media blitz attempting to discredit Hillary Clinton resulted in much lower voter turnout than expected in the three critical states that gave Trump the Electoral College vote: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Although both the Executive and Legislative branches knew about this fact a month prior to the election, they refused to inform the American people. Another reason not to trust our government: hiding secrets we had the right to know.

Violating the ethics of the once respected FBI, Director James Comey announced a new investigation into Hillary’s use of a private e-mail server, just 11 days before election day. A short survey revealed another element of distrust for Hillary.

Most importantly, the mainstream media offered their support to Trump and broke campaign laws by not giving equal coverage to Mrs. Clinton. Trump received five-times more television coverage than all other candidates combined in both the primaries and the general election. Not once did they cover the issues addressed by Mrs. Clinton, or demand that Trump and his campaign staff answer direct questions about the problems facing America. The media allowed the election to become a contest between personalities, and baseless attacks. It was the most corrupt and misleading election in American history.

Fake News and Fake Polling Agencies

The Daily Kos is reporting some interesting facts about the polls. Three agencies, supportive of right-wing politicians, continue to post poll numbers which are not only inaccurate, they are composed of blatant falsehoods. Their intention is to make it appear that Republicans are winning and Democrats are losing.

The most recent survey, conducted by the New York Times/Siena College Poll, is reporting the following numbers.

PA: D+6 (with rounding)

AZ: D+6

NV: tied

GA: D+3

How Polling Has Changed and Created Inaccuracies

Some personal information about polling in the 21st century.

Prior to the turn of the century, most polls were conducted over landlines. Although one-third of American homes continue to have landlines, most are unused. However, nearly two-thirds of all Americans 75 years of age and older continue to have home phones other than wireless.

I am 76, and I may be unusual for my age, but I join younger Americans in blocking any number on my cell phone which is not familiar to me. In addition, people I do know have been assigned a unique ring tone. Therefore, I have never participated in a poll.

You alone can decide how you feel about the polls. However, it is imperative that you vote. Your future and the future of those you love depends upon the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.

Written by James Turnage, Author of “The Holiday Killer”.

