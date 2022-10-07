SoCal Celebrates National Taco Day

SoCal celebrated National Taco Day. Tacos are a culinary staple in California. This treat is not just something you make once a year on National Taco Day. Tacos can be found on menus throughout the state every day of the year. But when it comes to celebrating National Taco Day, there’s no better time than October 4. Here are some places where you can get your fill of tasty fillings:

California’s taco culture is as rich and diverse as its people.

Tacos are a popular food in California. More than any other state, it seems that Californians like to eat tacos. And why wouldn’t they? Tacos are delicious. They can be made from meat or vegetarian ingredients. Additionally, they come stuffed with all sorts of things: cheese, sour cream, guacamole — even beans.

Taco creators of all stripes bring their own recipes and cooking methods to the table, and it’s celebrated every year on October 4, National Taco Day.

Taco Day is a day to celebrate the culture of tacos and their diversity across the U.S., as well as their history, which includes Native American influences (e.g., maize), European contributions (cabbage leaves), and Asian influences (fish sauce). The word “taco” comes from Nahuatl and means “to wrap something in cloth or paper.”

It’s also important to note that there are many different ways to make tacos! Some people prefer their tacos with meat while others prefer vegetarian options — or even vegan ones! There are also plenty of variations within each category depending on what type you like best: soft corn tortillas versus hard flour tortillas; whole kernel corn versus white masa flour; deep-fried vs. baked into crispy shells…the list goes on.

Celebrate National Taco Day with tacos from Culver City’s top restaurants.

Taco night is a staple of the American diet, so it’s only fitting that “National Taco Day” exists. This year, you can celebrate by ordering your favorite tacos from Culver City’s top restaurants.

Here are some of the restaurants participating in National Taco Day:

La Salsita (1042 Washington Blvd., Culver City) celebrated this delicious day early. They offered $1 tacos for dine-in customers on Thursday, June 21 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The restaurant also offers free wifi and outdoor seating during these hours. Just mention they’re celebrating National Taco Day when ordering!

Carnitas Tortas & Egg Rolls (1331 W Washington Blvd.) offers their famous carnitas torta which is made with pork shoulder slow-roasted in an oven until tender.

In addition, add raisins, olives, sliced avocados, fresh basil, diced tomato, diced onion, diced bell pepper, chopped garlic, chopped jalapeño, peppers, and canned black beans. The recipe also calls for refried beans, fresco, shredded cheese, iceberg lettuce, cabbage, romaine, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, radish sprouts, celery, lettuces, and more.

National Taco Day is a celebration of the taco, but it’s also a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite Mexican food while supporting local businesses. If you’re looking for something new and delicious to try today, check out these restaurants in Los Angeles that will be serving up tacos galore all day long!

By Trevon Brown

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Michael Vadon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License