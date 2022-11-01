South Korea Conducts Training After North Korean Artillery Fire

South Korea’s army conducted training Tuesday in response to the North Korean artillery fire on Monday. The live-fire exercise took place near the western island of Baengnyeong after Kim Ji-Seung, the national security adviser to President Moon Jae-In, called for boosting defenses against Pyongyang. “North Korea threatened to carry out additional provocation,” Kim said, according to a Blue House official who paraphrased his remarks. “It is our government’s firm will to respond with strong punishment should there be further provocations.”

“Under the situation where a variety of war equipment for landing operation are concentrated in South Korea…the only means to cope with the enemy’s landing operation is artillery strike and this is why we conducted an artillery drill,” KCNA reported Kim as saying.”

The exercise took place near the western island of Baengnyeong. Where three South Korean marines were wounded by North Korean shelling in 2010. It was in response to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervising an artillery exercise as he inspected the northern front.

Reasoning Behind the Drills

“We will not tolerate an enemy that threatens peace on our land,” Kim said at a meeting with senior military officials. “We should immediately deploy our military to deter provocations by North Korea.”

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat. It is our government’s firm will to respond with strong punishment should there be further provocations.

SK has already responded with several military exercises. Including live rocket firing drills that show just how prepared South Korea is to defend itself from North Korean aggression.

The Korean Countries

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised an artillery exercise aimed at SK islands along their disputed maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea. He also ordered troops to be ready to strike “without warning” if provoked by the South, according to reports from Pyongyang’s state media.

South Korea has responded by stepping up its military training exercises and launching a defense ministry investigation into how it can better protect its offshore islands. It did not confirm any damages as of Tuesday morning.

The North Korean leader also claimed to have reviewed a landing operation, which will be conducted in the time of emergency.

The United States say they do not plan to attack North Korea. They are only working on defensive measures such as ballistic missile defense, said South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-Kyun in a briefing last week.

Also, the U.S. has a mutual defense treaty with South Korea. Meaning that the U.S. would be obligated to intervene in case of an attack on South Korea by another nation or entity. In recent years, North Korea has been threatening to attack both South Korea and the United States. It claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014. As recently as last year was conducting missile launches into the Sea of Japan.

South Korea has been preparing for war since at least 1968. When it signed up with America’s NATO-like military alliance called SEATO. It also has its military branch called KATUSA (Korean Augmentation To United States Army). Which consists of about 1,500 soldiers who serve alongside Americans.

During joint training exercises, every year to prepare for fighting off any potential attacks. North Korea and even China have also been antagonistic toward them.

Lately due to territorial disputes over land surrounding islands near their borders. China/Korean areas such as Jeju Island where most people speak Japanese/English than the Korean language because they originally came from Okinawa prefecture.

South Korea must remain vigilant against future North Korean aggression. Unfortunately, it is equally clear that this will not be easy as the North continues to develop its nuclear weapons program and increase its military capabilities.

Written By Daniel Batalla

Sources:

Nk News: South Korea conducts amphibious training after North Korean artillery fire By Jeongmin Kim

Swiss Info: South Korean marines stage amphibious landing exercise By Josh Smith and Hyun Young Yi

Yan: S. Korea’s military holds joint amphibious landing drills By yunhwanchae

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Michael Whyte Flickr Page Creative Commons License