Students Struck With Tragedy

There was another school shooting leaving the students of St Louis’ Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Around 9 a.m. on October 24, 2022, shots were fired in the building by an unidentified shooter who is now deceased. During this incident, three were killed including the shooter, an adult woman, and a young female student. Six additional students went to the hospital for injuries.

Police Chief Michael Sack spoke about the incident earlier today during news coverage. The culprit used two methods of harm as victims were injured by a gunshot wound and shrapnel fragments, Sack explained. He also stated while the incident took about 40 minutes to end, it wasn’t until about 10:45 that the scene was secure. With the FBI and bomb dogs assisting, police entered the building immediately. “They did a good job,” Chief Sack said. Overall, it’s said despite the situation the police handled the pressure very well.

What about now?

As of October 29, the culprit has been identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris. He attended as a student and graduated the previous school year. Harris had no previous criminal history. The student fatally shot was identified as 16-year-old Alexzandria Bell, and the adult shot was identified as 61-year-old Jean Kuczka who was a teacher at the school.

While the majority of the students weren’t injured, they will still face a trauma from the incident. For some, the pain might be different considering the shooter was a former student or classmate.

by Cynthia Thomas

Featured and Top Image courtesy of Paul Sableman‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License