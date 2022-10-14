The AMEN Church Turns One

The Amen Church in Dallas, Texas turns one. AMEN Church was founded with the desire to change everything about the way church is traditionally done. AMEN Church held its first service on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Meyerson Symphony Center, located in downtown Dallas. The church was established by Texas entrepreneurs Dr. Field and Sabrina Harrison, who created AMEN Church to empower people to form a closer relationship with God. As entrepreneurs, they understand the challenges that accompany organizations during foundational years, and are eager for the next chapter.

AMEN Church’s mission is to spread the Word of God throughout the world and create Christ-like disciples of men and women who believe that the concept of “church” extends beyond Sunday services. The expectation is to empower others to live a life committed to generosity, discipleship, and who use their gifts to grow the church locally and globally. AMEN is designed to take the “Church” outside the four walls of what has often become nothing more than a religious institution. The goal is to equip believers of Jesus to take the truth of the Gospel into their actual lives. When speaking of the first year, Dr. Harrison said:

This past year has been incredibly hard, but it has been coupled with so many miracles, signs, and wonders there is no doubt He orchestrated everything for His will. I’m honored and humbled by the amazing achievements of AMEN and I’m beyond excited for the future.

Since founding MINT Dentistry, one of the fastest-growing dental companies in the U.S., the Harrisons have used their platform in business and entrepreneurship to advance the Kingdom of God through their partnership with ministries, local charities, and global humanitarian causes. This dynamic duo is funding AMEN Church from their own personal tithes. Any donations made to AMEN Church will be used solely for charitable donations. When speaking about bridging church and business, Sabrina said:

Our business is our ministry. My husband and I believe we are called to be a bridge between the church and the marketplace. Because of MINT, we have access to people that may never step foot inside a church. If we surrender our work to God, our everyday activities can take on exceptional meaning and have a massive impact on the lives of others.

Traditional institutions like the church are no longer functioning with the cultural authority they once held in generations past. Today, nearly half of America is unchurched. Although people are abandoning the institutional church and its defined boundary markers of religious identity, many still believe in God and practice faith outside its walls. These individuals have a sincere faith (89 percent have made a personal commitment to Jesus Christ that is still important to their life today), but are notably absent from church.

Sadly, many believe being hurt by the church is inevitable. So, they either stay away and let their hearts become cold, or put on their Sunday best and hope the problems will just go away. The pain gets buried until it gets bumped again. Thankfully, The AMEN Church wants to “REpresent” the church as an inclusive body where people can find grace, community, friendship, and love. The Harrisons understand their method is unconventional, but it is also intentional. The church’s website states:

Our members wear the badge of business leaders and entrepreneurs instead of pastors and preachers, AMEN Church is designed to take the “Church” outside the four walls of what has often become a religious institution. It is our goal to equip believers of Jesus to take the truth of the Gospel into their actual lives. We want to make Christ-like disciples of men and women everywhere.

Planting churches in uncommon places stems from the desire to be in the marketplace and reach new people who could not be reached through other means. They emphasize community and the importance of building relational connections. The practice of de-emphasizing buildings and stressing outreach and relationship has been a powerful force for decades. Christian coffee houses were popular in the 1970s and 1980s. This has often been referred to as the “Missional movement.”

The movement caused debate within denominations and seminaries, with some criticizing “missional” churches for being “watered down” forms of Christianity that further Biblical illiteracy. Others counter that Jesus, his disciples, and the early church were missional, rather than doctrinal and hierarchical. While these varying locations were part of what attracted people, many credit the authenticity of the people at the church for creating an environment that felt normal and genuine.

The great thing about an uncommon church is that it brings the focus to the people. When believers refer to the church, it is usually understood as the body of people coming together to worship, not just a building. This seems to be the blueprint for the Harrisons, who decided early on that love would be the framework of AMEN Church.

By this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another (John 13:35)

On October 3, 2022, AMEN Church turned one. In just a few days, the church will release its first AMEN Records song, “I’d Give it All”, with Bowe. This past Sunday, attendees were granted a preview of the single during the anniversary service. The celebration will continue throughout the month. Next Sunday, October 16, food trucks will be on the premises, October 23, Aaron Moses will lead attendees in worship, and on October 30, AMEN Church will have baptisms for the first time.

Starting a new church is like riding a roller coaster for the first time. You hold on tight, feel a crazy mixture of excitement, nervousness, and hope for an overall good experience. There are ups, downs, unexpected turns, and moments that make it all worth it. The Harrisons have grown and been stretched, but those “stretch marks” have strengthened their faith. As a result, they have readied themselves, with great expectation, for all the adventures year two will bring.

The AMEN Church looks forward to continuing its one-year celebration, with you Sunday morning at 10 o’clock. There will be power-packed worship, an empowering word with either Dr. Harrison or lead pastor, Jeremy Miller, along with other festivities. Whether you are comfortable in a crowd or prefer social distancing, the Meyerson Symphony Center has room for both. For more information on AMEN Church, please visit theamenchurch.com or send an email to info@theamenchurch.org.

By Cherese Jackson (Virginia)

Sources:

The Amen Church: About Us

Barna: Meet Those Who “Love Jesus but Not the Church”

All images courtesy of The Amen Church – used with permission