I’m Still Looking for a Single Right-Wing Candidate Who Is Qualified in 2022

In 2016 and 2020 Donald Trump proved to be the least qualified right-wing candidate for any political office in history. Every candidate he has endorsed in 2020 is equally incompetent and would be a danger to our nation’s future if elected. This proves one fact that cannot be denied by anyone who writes about politics in America: The Republican Party is non-existent and has been replaced by the Trump MAGA Republicans who are extremists and support the end of democracy and the establishment of a fascist regime in Washington.

Of even greater interest, it is of no importance to Republican voters if you are a confirmed liar, a sexual predator, a convicted criminal, or a traitor to your country, if you have an “R” next to your name you are “the best person for the job.” The ‘dumbing down of America’ is complete.

The End of Morality Within the Republican Party

Just 20 years ago a Herschel Walker would have been abandoned by Georgia Republicans. However, desperation has become a reality and they are rallying around this joke being played on America.

Of course, the late-night comics are having fun with his hundreds of lies and hypocrisy, but what frightens me is that the Republican voters in Georgia are uninterested in the only fact that matters: Walker is totally unqualified to become a United States Senator. He would be worse than Ted Cruz, Josh Hawlings, Ron Johnson, or Chuck Grassley, among several others.

This is a perfect example of why political parties are a hindrance to democracy. It is pure ignorance to vote for anyone simply because they have an “R” or a “D” next to their name.

Voting Intelligently

We Independents vote for the most qualified candidate whose beliefs are most similar to our own. This is intelligent voting and what could finally make America a great country.

The truth is found in Walker’s history. His past is filled with erratic behavior, threats of violence, and unwanted children born out of wedlock, or terminated by abortion. However, once again, the most important fact is that he knows nothing about anything other than playing football. He has no real-life experience. Thanks to his athletic prowess, he lived a life of privilege available to only a few. As long as self-serving men and women are the majority in Washington, America will remain broken.

Repairing the Failures of Republican Presidents

In 2009 Barrack Obama was inaugurated. He faced multiple challenges. Our country was very near to falling into a depression. America was engaged in two unwinnable wars. By their own hands, our nation’s major banks were failing. All this was the result of another failed Republican president.

President Biden entered office facing even greater challenges. COVID-19 was taking lives, the number racing towards one million. His predecessor’s failure to take the pandemic seriously allowed the coronavirus to spread rapidly, filling our hospitals with patients fighting for their lives. His lack of leadership was destroying the economic gains made during the Obama Administration. Most importantly, his constant support of anger, hatred, and violence divided our nation to a level not seen since the Civil War. His supporters supported his attempt to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021.

Republicans Offering the Worst to American Voters

Republicans are offering a group of morons who continue to support Trump’s failures and his “big lie.” Walker, “Dr. Oz,” Mastriano, Kari Lake, and here in Nevada, Adam Laxalt, and Joe Lombardo would cause additional harm to America.

It has become a reality that our political system is a disaster. There have become two separate and distinct armies in the battle for America’s future. They have made their choices: they support Trump and his plan to remove democracy and establish a fascist regime, or remain loyal to their oaths to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The war is between Trump and those of us who want to save the future of the nation of our founding fathers. His chosen candidates would hurry the end of America.

By James Turnage, Novelist

