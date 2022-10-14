‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, the man who played Hagrid in all of the “Harry Potter” movies, has passed away at the age of 72. His agent, Scott Henderson, announced the actor’s death on Friday.

The Birth of a Star

Born on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, Scotland, UK, under his given name Anthony Robert McMillan. His father, Ian Baxter McMillan, was a general surgeon who also worked for police pathology. Coltrane’s mother was a teacher and pianist.

His fondness for films, art, cars, and music began when he was young. Growing up an avid reader as he soaked up the knowledge and stories from his father’s crime and medicine books.

The star made his acting debut when he was 12 years old when he delivered rants from “Henry V” on stage at Glenalmond College. At that age, he was completely enthralled by Orson Welles and Marlon Brando.

Coltrane majored in film, drawing, and painting at Glasgow Art School. After he spent a year studying art at Edinburgh’s Moray House College of Education. In 1973, his documentary “Young Mental Health” was voted Film Of The Year by the Scottish Education Council. It was at that time that McMillan became Coltrane. The name came from his love for jazz.

After changing his name he began his stand-up comedy career. He performed at local nightclubs and the Edinburgh Festival. Coltrane also acted with Edinburgh’s renowned Traverse Theatre.

Coltrane’s Rise to Fame

The star made his TV debut in BBC’s mini-series “The Lost Tribe” in 1980. That same year he hit the big screen in “Death Watch” playing a limo driver. A year later he landed his first leading role as Detective Fritz Langley in “Subway Riders.”

Then he became a well-known face in the British sitcom “The Comic Strip.” After that, his stardom rose in fame as he played in “Alfresco,” “The Supergrass,” “The Pope Must Diet,” along with many more.

By 1986 the actor was downing a bottle of whiskey a day. He sought treatment for his obesity at a clinic in Mexico. A year later his partner of 15 years, Robin Paine, left him for good. She left behind her portrait in the actor’s barn.

A year later he met his wife Rhona Gemmell in a pub. In 1991, their son Spencer was born. Six years later their daughter Alice was born. The couple remained married though according to IMDb they separated in 2003.

Gone But Not Forgotten

Fans also know him as Valentin Zukovsky, a KGB man turned St. Petersburg mafia lord, from the 1995 James Bond movie “GoldenEye.” He reprised the role for “The World Is Not Enough” in 1999.

The star wrote an autobiography called “Coltrane in a Cadillac” in the early 1990s. It became a TV series in 1993 in which he starred. He shared his love of vintage cars and told the audience about his 4000-mile adventure across America from Los Angeles to New York.

The actor is survived by his children, estranged wife, sister Annie Rae, and his various friends. He will always be remembered as Hagrid the gentle half-giant. May he rest in peace.

