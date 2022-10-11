Angela Lansbury ‘Murder She Wrote’ Star Dies at 96

Death of an Iconic Star

Angela Lansbury, the legendary star of “Murder She Wrote” has died aged 96, her family confirmed today. The actress and singer retired from public life in 2016. The actress, who was born in London but moved to America with her mother during the Second World War, had enjoyed a career spanning 80 years, including a Tony award for her role as Mame. A report from TMZ states that Lansbury died peacefully at Cambell House Hospice in Newport Beach, California with her three children by her side. The British-American actress was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in “Murder She Wrote.”

The star was born in London on 16th October 1925 as Angela Brigid Lansbury. She is the daughter of Edgar Lansbury (1889–1967), a lawyer turned businessman, and his wife Moyna MacGill (1895–1990).

In the Beginning

She began her professional career on the British stage. She first came to prominence in the 1950s as a stage actress, appearing in Shakespeare plays such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The King and I,” and “Gypsy.”

On “Murder She Wrote,” the British-American actress played the role of a crime novelist who solves murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show was on for over 12 seasons and 264 episodes.

Lansbury was nominated for 30 Emmy Awards and won five. She was also awarded three Golden Globes, all of which were for her work on the show. In 1991 she won Best Actress – Television Series Drama, and then again in 1992 and 1993. The star received an honorary Tony Award at Radio City Music Hall as part of its annual Broadway Honors ceremony in 2013.

In addition to her long career on stage, she has also enjoyed success as an actress in film and theater.

Lansbury Will Be Missed

The actress is survived by her son Anthony David and daughter Deirdre Hamilton. They both worked with their mother on Broadway productions. The actress is also survived by her son Edgar Easton III; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The Washington Post: Angela Lansbury, Broadway luminary and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dies at 96

IMDb: Angela Lansbury

Inset Image by Eva Rinaldi Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Top and Featured Image by Eva Rinaldi Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License