There Are No Americans Sitting on Right Side of the Aisle in House

No Republicans, Only Disfunction

In 1789, at the end of the Constitutional Convention, our Founding Fathers believed they had created a form of American government which would govern the new nation intelligently, and, after thorough deliberation, find solutions to big problems through compromise. That is not what happens in Washington today. Disfunction is the new norm.

In 2009 Moscow Mitch McConnell remade the once ‘Grand Old Party’ into the “Party of No,” in response to the inauguration of a Black Man as our 44th President. Right-wing politicians in the House took more extreme action. There are no ‘Republicans’ in the House today, only members of the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus.

House Republicans Are not Working for the American People

They are not working for the American people, and they are not Americans. They moved so far to the right, they favor fascism over democracy. With the exception of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, not one man or woman calling themselves “Republican” is qualified to represent the American people.

House “Republicans” made to things perfectly clear: they resent all the positive actions taken while Democrats and Independents are in the majority, and if they receive the majority in November, they plan to end democracy once and for all.

When Trump and Vladimir Putin finalized their plans in Moscow in 2013, their primary goal was to end America as it existed for 246 years. They would have succeeded but the House was dominated by real Americans who love their country.

Platitudes Replace Real Solutions

[Republicans have a snazzy website and a one-page “Commitment to America” memo, a summary of platitudes like “support our troops,” “exercise peace through strength with our allies to counter increasing global threats,” “recover lost learning from school closures,” and “uphold free speech.” And, of course, “rigorous oversight.” All of which really means tax cuts (and defunding the IRS again, which effectively means more tax cuts) and investigations.] The Daily Kos

Notice how they avoid the issues with words which have no meaning. They share nothing with the American people. The needs and wishes of the majority mean nothing to them. For example, here in Nevada, Adam Laxalt is campaigning against incumbent, Catherine Cortez Masto. She stands on her accomplishments. Laxalt can only make false accusations and offer blatant lies in a sad and feeble effort to defeat a Senator who is working for all Nevadans.

These are the only tactics available to all “Republicans:” fear, lies, and conspiracy theories. The mission of all right-wing politicians is to divide our nation and end democracy for all. Their eventual goal is to create a fascist regime with no elections and freedom and rights guaranteed to whites only.

Racism and Bigotry

I doubt that many Americans will believe what I’m about to write, but the facts are irrefutable. The greatest changes within our government occurred early in 2009. It was clear that Republicans resented the fact that a Black man had been elected to our nation’s highest office by the people. They continue to believe that the United States was created by whites, for whites, and the First Amendment was a mistake, and will be repealed when they control all three branches of government. In addition, they oppose the reality that our nation is rapidly moving into a more diverse population where pure whites will be the minority. They are not intelligent enough to see that all of the latter is inevitable.

If you look closely, behind every problem facing our nation and ignored by one political party, you will see racism and bigotry. These are the reasons the United States of America has never been a great nation.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Geoff Livingston‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License