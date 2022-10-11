Russia-Ukraine Still at War

Russia-Ukraine War Comes Back

The Russia-Ukraine War starts again as Russia fired missile on Monday in multiple locations, after months of relative peace.

Early on Monday, the Russian military commenced missile attacks against Kyiv. As well as Ukraine, and other areas of the nation. The strikes, directed at the capital of Kiev, killed and injured many civilians. Because of this, The strikes in Kyiv injured at least eight people and killed 24. According to Rostyslav Smirnov, a consultant for the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.

Ukraine recorded explosions in the Shevchenko district of Kyiv. Its a sizable area in the city’s center that includes the old town’s historic buildings and various government buildings. Other places, such Liviv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, also reported explosions that sounded like missile attacks. For four hours straight, air raid sirens sounded across all of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea, which Russia has occupied.

The Negatives of This War

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported energy infrastructure damaged in Lviv. Water supply was also cut off since Kharkiv was hit three times, this is according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to a senior Ukrainian official, the Russian missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in 13 fatalities and 89 injuries, including 11 children. Kyrylo Tymoshenko the deputy head of the president’s office for Ukraine, released a telegram of the most recent death toll.

“There are now more people injured and dead. There are lots of kids among them! 13 persons, including 1 child, perished as a result of the rocket strike on the city. 89 individuals were hurt, 11 of them children “By Tymoshenko. Further more, the search and rescue efforts are still going on, according to Tymoshenko, and rescuers are still pulling survivors from the rubble.

No one knows what’s going to happen next, but hope that the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end soon. May all the lives lost rest in peace.

