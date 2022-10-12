Every Real American Who Chooses Not to Vote on November 8th Is Giving Another Vote to Donald Trump

Not a single candidate endorsed by your former illegitimate president is qualified for office at any level. If you choose not to vote in the midterms on November 8th, you are giving a vote to Donald Trump and his fascist-leaning candidates.

Midterm Elections are Just as Important as General Elections

It is expected that the midterms, elections which do not include voting for a president, have a smaller turnout than general elections. However, this year, the 2022 midterm is just as important as it was in 2020. Control of the House and Senate will be retained by Democrats and Independents, or move into the incompetent hands of “The Party of No.” They will do nothing of importance once again for at least two more years.

If the Trump MAGA Party takes control of both houses of Congress, they could and would continue the damage done to our country after four long years of the worst administration in history. The list of actions taken by Trump which damaged the efforts of his predecessors is very long and most of it was never reported by the mainstream media. It became the responsibility of me and other loyal and patriotic Americans to keep everyone informed.

Trump’s Gifts to Billionaires Harmed America’s Economy

Trump’s most egregious act caused enormous harm to our nation’s economy. He gathered a group of billionaires to advise him about tax cuts he planned to give to the wealthy. Although he promised the middle-class tax relief, they ended up paying for the reduction in taxes for the super-rich. This one act increased the national debt by trillions of dollars.

Another blow to the middle class protected billionaires from repercussions for their illegal business practices. He removed protection for investors and put in place safeguards preventing the placement of responsibility on Wall Street bankers.

If You are Eligible to Vote in an Election, Just Do It

In reality, midterm elections are of equal or greater importance than general elections. Control of the House and Senate can overturn the actions of any president. This part of our check and balance system was placed into the Constitution to prevent any form of autocracy or monarchy from governing our nation and removing democracy.

Trump failed to have a single positive accomplishment in four years. Here are a few proposals offered by President Biden:

Expanding the Affordable Care Act.

Raising the federal minimum wage to $15.00/hour.

Increase the number of tuition-free college programs.

Reform the United States criminal justice system.

Combatting and reducing the effects of human-caused climate change.

Here are the five most important reasons why your vote matters in November.

It is a Lie that Your Vote Cannot Make a Difference

Regardless of the election, your vote can make a difference. Ignore the fact that the Electoral College is a stain on our presidential elections, in every other election, your vote can be critical.

Voting is your most important right and your duty. If you choose not to vote, you are giving someone else your input into who should represent you and those you love.

Every American pays taxes in some form from sales taxes, and gas taxes, to income tax, and capital gains. By selecting candidates who will vote to protect you, you are protecting your personal income, regardless of how large or small.

In 2020 a record voter turnout happened for a single reason, change. Most Americans wanted a change in who would lead our nation, and Trump was an “undesirable choice” for most.

Voting is the One Thing You Can Do to Help Your Family

Your vote can benefit your family, friends, and your community. It’s trite, but we are all in this together. There are many politicians whose ambitions take precedence over the needs and wishes of the people. We all share the responsibility of electing women and men who will serve the people and ignore the demands of billionaires and millionaires.

Finally, make voting in every election your number one priority.

By James Turnage, Novelist

