Tips on How to Research Political Candidates

If you are a political junkie, then you probably know all the candidates on your voting ballot. But if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t vote because he can’t keep track of all the names and faces then you may be in need of some help. Below are some tips on how to research your political candidate before casting your vote.

Researching Political Candidates

Asking the questions yourself is a great way to learn what you need to know about your local and political candidate. The best way to do this is by searching for information on their campaign website, but if they don’t have one, try looking at interviews with them or statements they’ve made in the media. You may also want to look at debates and endorsements from other candidates who support them as well as fundraising efforts.

The internet is another great way to find out information about local elections and candidates. You could use google to search for particular information or you could use websites like usa.gov, vote411.org, or ballotpedia.org.

Gathering up more than one source is always beneficial. Afterward, you may want to take notes or put all that data in one spot. This can be done by using Google Docs, Microsoft OneNote, Notepad, or the old fashion way of using pen and paper. Choose whatever way best suits you.

Talk About Upcoming Elections

One of the most important things you can do is talk to your friends and family about their votes. Not only will you be able to get a better idea of how they’re thinking politically, but it’ll also give them a chance to hear your opinions on candidates too. However, it could also lead to some heated debates so be prepared.

You could ask questions like:

Why do you vote for your political candidate?

Are there particular local leaders that look better than others?

What issues are important to you?

Do any of those issues matter more than others?

Have there ever been times when you voted for someone who wasn’t completely aligned with your views on certain topics?

Why did that happen?

Did voting for that particular candidate help accomplish other goals in ways that wouldn’t have happened otherwise?

Check Social Media For Information on Political Candidates

One of the best ways to research candidates is through social media. Many politicians have accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and other sites where they can connect with their constituents. By reading their posts, you’ll be able to get a better sense of what the candidate stands for and how they feel about important issues in your community or state.

It’s also worth looking at news articles that mention the candidate. These can give you insight into their past experiences and achievements as well as their stance on current events. If a politician has been mentioned in an article related to an issue that concerns you (like education), it’s worth checking out what they had to say about it.

Voting is a privilege, and we should take it seriously. If you’re going to vote, you owe it to yourself to do your research on the candidates who can best represent your beliefs and values. Check out their social media accounts, read their campaign platforms, or call them up if they offer phone numbers. Above all else, never stop learning!

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Elvert Barnes‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Karri Huhtanen‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License