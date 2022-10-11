Victor Wembanyama Will Be the Next Lebron James

What He Did

Everyone in the basketball world knows about this new 7’4 prospect who has potential to be the next Lebron James. His name is Vickor Wembanyama and he has been making game changing plays this whole week. Wembanyama played a G league game and tore up the apposing team (Ignite). He finished off with thirty-six points, eleven rebounds, and four blocks.

The Game

Wembanyams two most impressive plays are him dunking on an opposing player making him fall and giving the player a mean stare down. His second and, in my opinion, the most skill play was him shooting a contested fade away three and swishing it. Fans of basketball know a fade away contested three is no joke. You have to practice that play over and over to get it down right. You can tell off the bat that he was born to be a ball player. Wembanyams projected to go number one in this years draft. Every scout has had their eyes on this kid.

Wembanyam Hype

The hype around him is similar too Lebron James. Now Lebron did have more impressing plays when he was up and coming but Wembanyamas ceiling is a lot higher than Lebrons. Its obvious because Wembanyama is 7’4 and Lebron is 6’8 but Wembanyama has the height difference and his shot is actually looking nicer than Lebrons shot when he was coming out of high school. Lebron is no where near where he used to be back in the Miami Heat days when he was catching the lobs like nothing from Dwayne Wade. Lebron still dunks like nothing but you can see the NBA fanbase needs someone to see as the new prodigy. The 3rd coming of a future goat nominee.

All NBA fans enjoy the Goat talks. It’s something that will possibly never be undisputed. Although it is something that can change the way of he game as we know it. If Wembenyama turns out to be a four or five time champion and people start having talks about him becoming the best that ever played will be the first time a big man has ever been most said to be the goat.

How Webanyama can Fit

He would be great for a lot of teams most notably the Lakers or the Thunder because both teams desperately need centers. Anthony Davis does not enjoy having someone as big as him in the paint. He says the reason for this is because his 6’11 self is too big for another big man in the paint. Now you may be asking how Wembanyama can help then. He helps by being that anchor instead of Davis. Since Davis likes being out of the paint so much, Wembanyama can take the paint over and have Davis stay by the three point line. With that 7’4 frame, he will easily draw attention in the paint creating open shots for Lebron and Davis.

For the Thunder, it is just plain and simple why they could use Wembanyama. They do not have a reliable center like Wembanyama on their team. I know he has not even started, but I can put more trust in him than their starting center. The Thunder will also most likely will have the number one pick since they have done a lot of trades for first round picks with many teams. Also, their record will most likely be under .50 win to loss ratio. Which will than give the team a higher chance of getting that 1st round pick. Wembanyama will win rookie of the year and go on to do great things.

Written by Vincent Sauseda

Source:

ESPN: Victor Wembanyama stars, Scoot Henderson leads G league Ignite to victory in No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup NBA drafts prospects

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Leaves Incredible Impression , Anticipation After 2 games In Vegas

HoopsHype: Victor Wembanyama dazzles NBA again

Top image courtesy of Ligue Nationale de Basket Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset image courtesy of Ligue Nationale de Basket Flickr Page – Creative Commons License