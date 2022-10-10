The Crimea Bridge and Growing Tensions With Russia

Shortly after reclaiming Crimea, Vladimir Putin announced the construction of the bridge that connects it to the motherland. This construction effort doubled as not only a means of transport across the black sea but as a symbol of Crimea being under Russian jurisdiction. The perpetrators of this seditious act have yet to be identified. However, the symbolism of the bridge’s destruction rings loud and clear as victory bells for the Ukrainian war efforts. Yet another major blow for Russia after the Nord Stream 2 pipeline burst less than a fortnight ago.

While western media claims the United States, NATO, and Ukraine are not to blame for the pipeline burst, Russia’s involvement is questionable as well. Supposedly, the USA subsidizing the construction of the pipeline makes us exempt from suspicion. Why would the American military disrupt projects that are funded by taxpayers? And yet, the prevailing theory is that Russia sabotaged its pipeline. Experts in Europe believe that Putin wants to restrict oil and natural gas to Europe as a means to threaten them.

Who most likely destroyed the pipeline?

With much of Europe dependent on Russia for 40% of their oil, it’s hard to believe that they would sabotage themselves on the world stage. On the contrary, Russia would likely want to keep its position in the oil industry as winter brews over the northern hemisphere. A recent video by the American patriot ‘Monkey Werx’ further corroborates this theory in his latest video. Real-time 3d flight tracking via the software ‘Skyglass’ confirms the United States military was present on the hour in question. Just before dawn, a U.S. Navy P8 Poseidon sub-hunter and submarine communication aircraft was spotted lowering its altitude above the leak sight. Although this evidence seems damning, we still cannot say for sure who might’ve sabotaged the pipeline. America seems to benefit the most considering our history of leading the petroleum market for the last century.

Fear of Retaliation Causes Tensions To Rise

The Crimea bridge was an attack on Putin’s claims of righteousness as they seek to reclaim the motherland. Someone disagrees and is willing to sabotage their infrastructure to make that point. This goes doubly so for the questionable nature of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline leak. Putin’s claims of doing what is right by retaking its lands and ‘liberating’ ethnic Russians won’t go unchallenged by these recent transgressions. America denies responsibility and yet President Biden held a smug expression when asked how we would retaliate if Russia sends troops over the Ukraine border.

In the press conference just before the pipeline leak, Biden was asked how we would restrict Nord Stream 2 since it was under Germany’s control. To this question he replied, “I promise you, we will be able to do it.” This statement doesn’t inherently express the guilt of the American military, but it does send a message that we coordinating in some sort of covert fashion. With an infamous history as Putin has, we can’t expect him not to take bold action in retaliation as he warned America earlier this year. He was quoted saying, “…whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in your history.”

A Counter-Attack From Russia

Nuclear retaliation is always on the back of people’s minds. It is, however, important to remember that world leaders are aware of how this type of warfare would affect the planet, as well as their respective peoples. However, poised in our direction is a more imminent danger. This weapon is energy, and it is precisely why Russia most likely didn’t sabotage its pipeline. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer behind Saudi Arabia and the United States. Cutbacks to gas production in favor of green energy have left numerous countries in desperate need of Russian oil. If NATO and the European Union continue to undermine Russia’s intentions, we can expect them to create an energy/ resource bottleneck that is sure to shake the world.

