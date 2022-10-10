Astrology Says “It’s Time to Move Forward”

Astrologers across the globe are rejoicing throughout October! They believe that the celestial bodies within our solar system influence the thoughts and energies that enter our awareness. A phase known as ‘Retrograde’ is influencing 3 planetary bodies in the sky. This happens when a planet seemingly moves backward in it’s rotation due to our relative view of it passing behind the sun. Astrology says that this part of a planet’s cycle, esoterically, means that the celestial bodies’ influences are turning inward and becoming more introspective. Each planet is known for having an impact uniquely different from the others. The aspects that astrologers are so excited about involve the planets Pluto, Mercury, and Saturn. So what should people expect from these many planets in astrology appearing to move forward again?

How Long Have We Been “Held Back by Astrology?”

The Earth’s inhabitants began experiencing these retrogrades accumulating shortly after the daffodils started popping up in early spring. First off, Pluto began it’s backward movement on April 29th and resumed forward on the 8th of October. Astrology says that Pluto dictates aspects in life-related to transformation, new beginnings, and connection. In retrograde, the ninth planet from the Sun asks us to transform ourselves, so we may better influence our world. Secondly came a shorter, month-long retrograde cycle from the planet Mercury. Mercury is supposed to dictate ideas/ communication and its quarterly phase of going inward has us recalibrating our thoughts constantly! Mercury’s retrograde struck again on September 9th and ended on October 2nd.

The last major retrograde to end this month is the infamous planet of Saturn. Beginning in June, Saturn is ending its backward movement on the 23rd of October. Saturn is father time, who rules our limitations. As we grow older, time teaches us hard lessons about how to make our efforts more sophisticated and impeccable. Saturn retrograde practically glues a mirror in our hands for us to see ourselves more clearly and reconsider how we could be using our efforts more wisely.

Subtle Influences, Do You Feel Them?

In astrology, the planets Pluto, Mercury, and Saturn are moving forward again. The inhabitants of the earth will experience this as ease in bringing transformation to their lives, smoother construction/communication of their ideas, and clarity to help march forward towards our goals. While there are always numerous cycles playing out a subtle influence on our world, this time is about the individual plotting their course forward.

By Triston Bowman

