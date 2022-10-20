The Most Haunted Areas in Chicago

Chicago has a lot of haunted areas. But what are the most haunted places in the city? We’ve scoured the city for ghosts and ghouls and found these spots to be particularly spooky.

The Congress Hotel

The Congress Hotel (now The Congress Plaza Hotel), located at 520 South Michigan Ave., is one of Chicago’s most haunted places. It was built in 1893 and located on the corner of Michigan and Congress, it was once home to the Chicago Historical Society and then later the city’s first luxury hotel.

While many hotels claim to be haunted, this one really does have a reputation for being haunted. Ask any server or bartender who’s worked there what they’ve seen or heard throughout their tenure at The Congress Plaza – you’ll get an earful.

The original owner was said to be murdered by his wife next door at the Palmer House (another famous Chicago landmark). His ghost reportedly never left the building he fell in love with so much during its construction. Another story says that a young woman staying at The Congress died after falling from her window onto Michigan Avenue; she haunts rooms 210 through 230 each year on Halloween night, according to staff members who have witnessed her spectral presence.

A Scary Lincoln Park Address

If you’re an avid ghost hunter, or just curious about the paranormal, then you need to check out the Congress Hotel in Lincoln Park. This address is one of the most haunted places in Chicago.

According to local legend, a young woman by the name of Elizabeth was murdered here during World War II. Her ghost has been seen walking around the hallways at night and through mirrors that have been shattered by her spectral presence — or so say those who’ve stayed there.

This isn’t even close to being all of it: guests have reported seeing a man dressed like Abraham Lincoln wandering around late at night; others have claimed they were awoken by noises coming from inside their rooms; still, more claim their cameras malfunctioned when taking photos here.

The Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre was built in 1889 by Martin A. Ryerson and Charles F. Brush, who were two of Chicago’s most prominent businessmen at the time. It was designed by architect Dankmar Adler, who later went on to design other notable buildings like the Art Institute of Chicago and Soldier Field.

The Auditorium Theatre has hosted concerts by classical musicians like Sergei Rachmaninoff, as well as modern performers like The Rolling Stones, Metallica, and many others. The theater has also hosted political rallies for presidential candidates such as William Jennings Bryan (three times), Thomas Dewey, and Richard Nixon in 1948.

According to legend, there have been several ghosts haunting this building over the years. Most notably one named “Nellie Bly,” who used to sit alone in her seat during performances until she died from stomach cancer at age 79 after seeing a performance at The Auditorium Theatre on May 23, 1931, called “Backstairs at Maxim’s.” She supposedly still sits alone today when no one else is around aside from an occasional janitor sweeping up popcorn kernels under his feet.

Red Lion Pub

The Red Lion Pub, located on the city’s Near North Side, is one of the most haunted places in Chicago. It was built in 1894 and has gained a reputation as one of the most haunted locations in the city.

There have been several reports of paranormal activity here, including sightings of apparitions and shadow people. There are stories about a man who died after being stabbed by his wife during an argument at this location. He now haunts the bar as a dark shadow figure that moves from room to room before disappearing into thin air.

Other ghost sightings include those of a man who fell down an elevator shaft at this location and now roams around trying to get help from employees but can’t seem to find anyone despite their presence. Another spirit named “Charlie” haunts room 108 because he died there decades ago. Finally, employees claimed they heard strange banging noises coming from inside walls when no one else was around or working late nights alone while cleaning up after closing time. The building had previously been used as an opera house.

The Drake Hotel

Decades ago, the Drake Hotel was home to a man who died there. His ghost is said to roam the halls of the hotel, and many guests have reported seeing or hearing him.

Another ghost said to haunt the Drake is that of a woman who died in her room on Christmas Eve during World War II. Her spirit has been spotted numerous times throughout the building. It has even been known to open doors for guests who are too startled by her presence.

Haunted History

A third story involves two ghosts: one from World War II and another from approximately 100 years prior. The former was a young boy who died while playing in an elevator shaft. His mother was severely injured trying to save him but eventually passed away herself after they were both discovered trapped inside by other residents at the time. The elevator itself had been disconnected. The latter is believed to be that of a servant girl named Mary Ellen whose death came after being caught between two falling chandeliers when she worked as part of the staff at The Drake during its early days. Yes, this one happened 100 years before those first two accounts just mentioned above.

Lastly, we can’t forget about Helen “Nellie” Bullis O’Neill — a wealthy socialite who lived with her husband John Joseph O’Neill Jr., son George Franklyn O’Neill III., daughter Helen Marie O’Neill (married name “Reed”), and stepdaughter Mary Reed.

Holy Name Cathedral

Holy Name Cathedral has long been considered one of the most haunted locations in Chicago. It is located on State Street.

This cathedral was built as part of a wave of Catholic immigration to Chicago during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It was originally constructed as a small wooden structure by Archbishop James Quigley. Over time it was expanded and eventually became a cathedral for the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The building is known for its architecture, which features soaring stained glass windows depicting saints like Saint Francis Xavier and St. Anthony of Padua along with angels spreading their wings above our heads like they’re protecting us from something.

Chicago Has a Lot of Haunted Areas

The city has many haunted areas. In fact, it’s one of the most haunted cities in America. There are so many popular places that are said to be haunted, but we didn’t want to leave out any neighborhood or type of place. Some additional places would be:

Lincoln Park.

The Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

Cabrini Green Homes.

Resurrection Cemetery.

Some are more popular than others; however, there are some that are a little less known but still worth visiting if you want to experience some paranormal activity. If you do decide to go on a ghost hunt, make sure that you do so safely by bringing along someone who knows what they’re doing or going with a group of people who have similar interests.

Written by Sheena Robertson

