Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Attorneys

Football legend Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have retained divorce lawyers according to numerous sources. It has been known for a while that the two have been living separately due to a huge fight. Apparently, the two have agreed to finally file for a divorce.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s decision to join the NFL again earlier this year after a brief, 40-day retirement may have contributed to the gap between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42.

Brady retired from the NFL in February only to return. In August he took a leap of absence from practice for 11 days. According to his head coach, this was due to personal issues that he was dealing with during this time.

People have been saying several things about the situation and their thoughts on the matter.

She was overjoyed when he announced his retirement, and she was not pleased with all when he changed his mind, according to the source. They added, “They’re going through a tough time.” “But I’m aware that they — or at least he — are making an effort to solve the problem and make it work. He hopes to overcome this and for things to improve.”

Insiders

Insiders say that through the struggles of their marriage Brady and Bündchen have been very involved in their children’s lives and would share joint custody in their separation. They are parents of three children, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9, and son Jack, 15.

The insider claimed that “no other husband gets six months off a year to be completely devoted to simply their family.” Certainly, he travels for games and trains during the season, but he also spends a lot of time with his family.

Family Assets

According to legal experts, because the couple are based in Florida, it is likely they will file for their divorce there. It is also said that they are looking to divide their assets which include a property worth 26 million dollars.

In 2020 the most recent property bought was $17 million dollars on Indian Creek Island which is located in Miami. The plan for that property was to knock it down and use the 2-acre land to build a new one.

Brady’s net worth has increased over the last year with his net worth in 2021 being $180 million to $250 million in 2022. This now means that Tom Brady is the 9th highest-paid athlete with the most money coming from several endorsements. For now, the work has been held on hold because of the marital fallout. On top of that Brady and Bündchen own a condo in Tribeca. The estimated value of the property is $3.6 million.

Who Caused the Divorce, Football or Marriage

Bündchen’s favorite property is one they own on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica. The family usually uses this property as a place to vacation.

Both of them left Tampa, where Brady plays for the Buccaneers, in advance of Hurricane Ian and traveled to Miami, where they have been living separately. In recent days, Bündchen has been observed there.

She has reportedly been residing in the Miami house that she and Brady rented out in 2020. It’s unclear where the QB is hiding out.

Although sources close to Bündchen have emphasized that it is “sexist” to assume the divorce was brought on by Brady’s decision to stay in the NFL after promising to retire. One source claims, “As with many marriages, it’s not just one factor. Gisele has stated categorically that she was concerned about Tom playing football and that they had discussed it extensively.

Written by Esteban Ruiz

