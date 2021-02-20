Kim Kardashian Files Divorce Papers From Kanye West

Don't like to read?

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. According to her representative, Christy Welder, Kardashian filed divorce papers with the Los Angeles Superior Courts. Yahoo! Entertainment has stated that she has requested physical and joint custody of their four children.

The couple’s children are North, age 7, Saint, age 5, Chicago, age 3, and 21-month-old Psalm. News of this divorce has come within weeks of the couple’s split up.

They first met in the early 2000s, however, it was several years before they became a couple. In 2012, West and Kardashian began to date. A year later, North was born. Soon after that, he proposed to her using the San Francisco Giants big screen.

The waterfront ballpark stadium was empty from all people; other than the family of Kardashian. In May 2014, the couple was married at a Renaissance fortress in Italy.

This was his first marriage, her third. Many people felt that the couple’s relationship was doomed to fail from the beginning. Most of their reasoning was because of both party’s massive personalities.

Kardashian soon began taking steps towards becoming a lawyer. She met with now-Former President Donald Trump to help free people who were unjustly imprisoned. Kardashian threw herself completely into helping those who presented themselves as wrongly convicted.

West became a vocal advocate for Trump. He even threw his own hat into the 2020 Presidental race. However, he had little to no effect on receiving votes.

In July 2020, West posted on his Twitter page that Kardashian’s mother — Kris Jenner — was a tyrant. He further commented that the family was trying to force him into psychiatric treatment. The now-deleted post also stated that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kardashian because of these reasons.

The only response that Kardashian had to her husband’s post was to ask people to give him leeway during his struggle with mental illness. On her Instagram page, she wrote that he was “brilliant” and that between life and “pressures of being an artist and a black man” were starting to get to him.

She also mentioned that her husband was struggling with the “loss of his mother.” All of these things seemed to be “heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

The couples’ divorce comes merely six and a half years after they were married.

