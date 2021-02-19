Founding Member of Fat Boys, Prince Markie Dee, Dies at 52

Don't like to read?

One of the founding members of Fat Boys, Prince Markie Dee, has died at age of 52. According to Rock the Bells — a SiriusXM station — has confirmed the rapper died on Feb. 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida. His cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Dee was born with the name Mark Anthony Morales on Feb. 19, 1968, in New York City, New York. In the mid to late 1980s, the Fat Boys were among hip-hop’s well-known groups. In 1987, their album “Crushin” went platinum. This album featured a song with the Beach Boys.

That same year Dee and The Fat Boys starred in a full-length comedy called “Disorderlies.” The Fat Boys were originally known as the Disco 3. In 1984, they released their self-titled album “The Fat Boys.”

Many artists would refer to Dee’s group in their music. Artists like Boogie Down Productions and Redman. Some of The Fat Boys’ songs are “Can You Feel It?,” “Human Beat Box,” and “Are You Ready for Freddy.”

Later on in his career, Dee became a producer. He worked with many groups and artists throughout his career. Some of those people are Destiny’s Child, Mary J. Blige, and Jennifer Lopez. More recently he was a radio Dj host on a Sirius XM show.

Many people took to social media to post a tribute to the late rapper. One of those people was Marshall Mathers — a.k.a. Eminem — who tweeted, “So sad 2 hear of the legendary @PrinceMarkieDee of the Fat Boys’ passing. One of my childhood idols & favorite mc’s of all time. Left us way 2 soon. He will truly be missed.”

He is survived by his family and friends. His many fans will also miss the rapper and DJ host. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

