Ukraine War and Its Effects

What Is Happening This Week In The Ukraine War

The concern is growing in Kyiv after two consecutive Mondays of attacks as the eight-month mark of the war with Russia approaches.

Beginning on Monday, NATO will conduct nuclear deterrence drills. Although NATO has urged Russia not to deploy nuclear weapons against Ukraine. The “Steadfast Noon” drills are a regular, yearly training exercise, according to NATO. Russian nuclear exercises often take place at the same time.

Also being keenly monitored are Russia’s military actions in Belarus, a Kremlin ally that borders Ukraine and Russia.

What Happened Last Week In The Ukraine War

The largest strike on Ukraine since the early days of Russia’s invasion in February rattled multiple cities throughout the nation with explosions. The strikes happened hours after Russia accused Ukraine of being responsible for a weekend explosion that partially destroyed a vital bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Russia claims to have detained eight suspects concerning the explosion that occurred last Saturday on a crucial bridge connecting Russia and the occupied Crimea.

At the U.N. General Assembly, countries joined the Russian government in voting against the country’s attempt to forcibly annex four regions of Ukraine.

An armed attack this past weekend on a Russian military training facility used by troops getting ready to deploy to Ukraine resulted in 11 fatalities and 15 injuries.

The first convoys carrying Russian service members from the combined regional group of forces have arrived in Belarus According to a statement made on Saturday by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense press office.

Other News

Russian and Ukrainian authorities are still swapping allegations and putting up opposing ideas as to what and who caused the explosion. Nearly a week after it destroyed a crucial bridge in Crimea. But certain solutions continue to elude us.

Eight individuals were detained on Wednesday by the Russian Federal Security Service on suspicion of taking part in a complex plot to demolish the Crimean bridge. According to investigators.

Tons of explosives were concealed and delivered to several nations before the attack on Saturday by Russians, Ukrainians, and an Armenian. A truck bomb was placed on the bridge by a driver who had no prior ties to terrorism in order to cause as much damage as possible.

The White House accused Saudi Arabia of assisting Russia in financing its war in Ukraine by driving up oil earnings, which led to a widening of the rift between the two countries on Thursday. The decision by the OPEC+ group of oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, to reduce oil output by 2 million barrels per day last week sparked outrage in Washington and calls for retaliation from members of Congress.

The Domino Effect

Stores are running out of cooking oil. Gas prices are going up. Farmers are rushing to buy fertilizer. Countries are rethinking their ties far from Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

Seismic effects have resulted from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This includes a rapidly developing refugee crisis, enormous economic sanctions, and a disruption of international ties. Including a reenergized NATO. A few of the ways the world has altered since the war started on February 24 are highlighted below.

Wheat, barley, corn, and cooking oil are major exports from Ukraine and Russia, mainly to nations in Africa and the Middle East. In addition, Russia is a significant producer of petroleum and fertilizer. Millions of people are being driven to famine as a result of disruptions to the flow of essential items, which are also aggravating other supply chain and environmental issues.

One of the fastest-growing refugee crises in recent memory has seen more than 5.8 million people flee Ukraine. With their resources already being strained by crises elsewhere, humanitarian organizations have jumped into action. The U.N. An estimated 8.3 million people may flee Ukraine. According to a refugee agency. Which has appealed for increased financial aid for both refugees and their host nations because both have difficulties in getting access to food, shelter, transportation, education, and money.

Written By Dylan Santoyo

Sources

CNN: Ukrainian and Russian human rights officials meet during prisoner exchange

NPR: The ripple effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine are changing the world

NPR: Ukraine war updates: Russia strikes Kyiv as Russian troops move into Belarus (Oct. 17)

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Veni’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Slavyansk, EU/ECHO Courtesy of EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License