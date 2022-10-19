Warriors Are Back on Track

Why the Team Became off Track

Everybody and their mom know about the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. If you do not know about the situation though, this is what happened. It was a very chirpy Warriors practice. The type of practice when someone scores on you and you will become salty, but it’s all about scoring back. For Green, this was not the case.

Poole was making Green look like he never played basketball in his life, Green did not take that so kindly. That combined with trash talk would make any man angry. Green lost his cool and proceeded to throw multiple punches at Poole. One punch that landed knocked Poole right out as he fell down in the leaked footage.

What Made the Situation Worse

The situation was already very tense. It had the team trying to figure out how something as simple as a basketball game could escalate so quickly. In addition, the NBA fan base was in a frenzy trying to figure out how the situation occurred. Out of nowhere a week later, the video of the incident surfaced on all social media platforms.

NBA fan base and players were shocked watching the footage. The video showed exactly what happened in the prior paragraph where the situation is explained. Fans started to make memes and many posts about the situation. The internet found out that someone from the Warriors staff sold the footage to TMZ for $50,000-100,000, and that is how it was leaked.

How the Warriors are Trying to Fix This

Warriors staff and players have been severely pressed by media being asked questions on the relationships in the team’s locker rooms and courts. There are a lot of “no comments” on the staff’s part.

Although, on the player’s side they have stated that it is a process and that time heals all wounds. Poole was asked in a post-game interview about the situation and he had this to say “we’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”

This mentality is what keeps bringing championships and banners to Golden State. Whatever Steve Kerr is doing, is working. Yes, there was a huge fight but there are huge fights in every team. This just blew up because somebody had no loyalty and leaked the footage.

Poole Extended Contract

Poole recently had his contract extended for four more years. He will be getting about $140 million over the four years. fans are speculating this is because of the situation, and they are attempting to convince him to stay because he is a valued player in the organization. Green on the other hand has received no extension at all.

Poole has a greater role on the team than Green. Poole can shoot better, dribble better, and is in less controversy. Green is always talking on podcasts and has trouble with NBA players. It is looking like the Warriors may move on from Green, he is getting up there with age and Poole has already proven more to the Warriors than Green’s whole career.

How the Season Will Go

If the Warriors players and staff keep up the good chemistry for the rest of the season. Their title contentions will still be looking good. Last year the Warriors were on fire beating the Boston Celtics, making Jason Tatum look like a G League player out there.

The Warriors don’t have to worry about Lebron and his Los Angeles Lakers because they most likely will not be contending this year. Russel Westbrook is just not a good fit as of right now. This is all if the chemistry is really good by the end of the season for playoffs.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

