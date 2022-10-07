Warriors Have Internal Conflict

The Golden State Warriors have been on a downward spiral since the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season. After losing their first three games against the Brooklyn Nets, there has been tension within the team which has caused some internal conflict among players. The Warriors are still trying to find their rhythm early on in this season, but they are confident that they will be able to bounce back from these losses by stepping up their game and becoming a stronger unit than ever before.

The Golden State Warriors have started the 2020-21 NBA season off on a bad foot. The team is struggling early and underperforming, with just a 2-5 record through seven games. This is far from what fans had hoped for after a summer where they acquired Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins to join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The Warriors lost their first two games of the season (to the Nets) before finally winning their third game against the Atlanta Hawks. They then took two more losses in a row against Dallas Mavericks (115-109) and New York Knicks (101-93). The most recent loss came against Detroit Pistons at Oracle Arena where they lost 124-119 in overtime thanks to Matthew Dellavedova’s game-winner with 3 seconds left on the clock.

After losing three games in a row, including one to the lowly Orlando Magic and another to the Milwaukee Bucks, it’s clear that Golden State’s problems extend beyond Green. The team has struggled to find its rhythm early and internal conflicts have plagued the team. One incident involved Green directing profanities at a fan who heckled him during an October game against Detroit. In addition to apologizing after being fined $25,000 by the NBA for his behavior, he tried to set things right with Poole during their meeting last month.

The Warriors players are standing behind each other as they try to bounce back from their losses—which include two blowouts at home (against Denver and Utah) followed by Saturday night’s loss in Charlotte where they fell behind by 21 points before rallying for a 108–100 win over an injury-plagued Hornets squad playing without Kemba Walker or Nicolas Batum due in part due to injury concerns themselves).

The most recent conflict that has surfaced is between Green and Poole. In the first three games against the Nets, Green made a mistake that led to two of those losses. He was also caught yelling at Poole during one of those losses, which prompted him to apologize publicly after their win against Cleveland on November 5. Despite their early struggles this season, the team is standing behind each other and is trying to bounce back from their losses before they meet again in December 2020.

Green’s mistake led the Warriors to a loss in their first three games against the Nets. He acknowledged that his actions were wrong and he apologized to Poole, who was not injured during the incident. Green has been suspended for one game by the NBA, but Golden State is standing behind him.

Despite their early struggles, the Warriors are standing behind each other and are trying to bounce back from their losses this season.

The team has a number of players that have played together for years and know how to communicate with one another on the court. This makes it easier for them to play as a cohesive unit, which is why they have been so successful over the past few years.

Additionally, many of these players put in extra time working on their skills during practice sessions or in their personal time — even when they’re not injured or sick. They want nothing more than to win games for themselves and each other.

There are times when you may have to sit down with a teammate and have an open conversation about what’s going on. It’s better to get everything out in the open than let things fester and lead to tension within the team. If there is something that needs to be said, say it. You can’t always control what happens, but you can control how you react to it.

The Warriors are just like any other team, they have their internal conflicts and they don’t always agree with each other. However, it is important that they are able to overcome these differences. They work together as a unit. If they do not then there won’t be much hope for playoff success this season.

Written by Agustin Perez

Featured image/Top Image Courtesy of Dale Cruse Flickr Page Creative Commons License