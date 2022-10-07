The Truth About Why NFL Games Are So Bad in 2022, and Owners and Players Won’t Tell You the Truth

Last evening, October 6, 2022, I watched Thursday Night Football. I would rate it in the top three worst games I have watched in the 66 years I have been a fan. No touchdowns, all field goals. Then they made it worse. The game went into overtime. I won’t bore you with the lowlights of the game, but I will sum it up by saying that player performance was lacking, as was energy and effort which are what made the NFL the most popular sport in the world.

I almost turned it off several times, and then a good play happened, only to be followed by several more lackluster efforts by both teams. I paid the price. I became so tired due to boredom, I went to bed almost immediately after the game ended in a state of even greater futility.

The Denver Broncos lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts, 12-9. The Denver quarterback, Russel Wilson, played for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 years, winning a Super Bowl. He was one of the most successful and respected quarterbacks in the NFL. He was a free agent at the end of last year and signed with the Broncos.

The Indianapolis quarterback is Matt Ryan, also known as “Matty Ice.” Ryan played 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, losing one Super Bowl. Many of you know the story about that loss, surely the most disappointing game in Super Bowl history. He too became a free agent and is now leading the Colts.

Refusing to Accept Responsibility for the Demise of the NFL

Tom Brady, constantly misrepresented as the “GOAT,” is complaining about the quality of football in 2022.

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady said Thursday. “Poor quality of football, that’s what I see.”

I agree, and part of that is watching him. He is playing like a middle-aged man. He is not only disappointing his team with a record of 2-2, he proved that the game has moved past him when he and another old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, faced each other a couple of weeks ago. It wasn’t much fun, but maybe a little more than last night’s game.

For Brady, there is another complication. Earlier this year he retired and then reneged. He had promised his wife, Super Model Gisele Bundchen that he was ‘through with football.’ It has been reported that they are now in the process of a divorce.

If You Watch the Games, You See Why Games are so Poorly Played

I have my own opinion, and it has been confirmed by the poor quality of games in 2022.

The NFL has adopted a policy of “free agency” in negotiations with the NFLPA. This practice is the reason I have not watched a professional baseball or basketball game in more than 10 years. There are no “teams.” What they have become is a bunch of individuals playing in the same uniforms. What is happening in the NFL proves that free agency cannot work when that sport depends on teamwork.

During last night’s game, the announcers continued to make excuses for the incompetence of both quarterbacks and both teams. “They haven’t learned to play together yet,” was the common thread. It’s not that they were wrong, but they should have explained why the free agency has failed the NFL.

I have watched every Super Bowl. With few exceptions, the teams reaching the biggest game in the world had played together for several years and had literally become a “well-oiled machine.”

Why the NFL Lasted Longer Than Baseball or Basketball for Me

I admit that my own enthusiasm for professional football is in decline. The great joy of watching the NFL was the ability to watch the great combinations developed between players over dozens of games, combined with the consistency of a coaching staff which had well-developed “systems” in place. I’m not solely referring to quarterbacks and wide receivers, I am talking about offensive line play, and most definitely the communication between members of the defense.

Change is inevitable when discussing anything in life. However, if the NFL fails to find a better system, its attendance may soon experience the same problems as professional baseball.

Lucky for me, I have a new favorite team: the USA Women’s Soccer Team. This is teamwork at its finest, and it is one of the best and most exciting sports you have likely never seen.

