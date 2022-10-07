When Reality and Fantasy Collide: Lindsey Graham vs Elon Musk

I once respected Lindsey Graham, (Rep-SC). That was until his best friend, John McCain, lost his battle for life. Almost immediately he became a Trump MAGA Republican, spreading lies and conspiracy theories, destroying any credibility he once possessed. He joined Ted Cruz and others as he became an embarrassment to our country.

Graham and the “father of Tesla,” Elon Musk, are engaged in a “Twitter war.” I love it. Two of the men I dislike most in this world are making bigger fools of themselves as they debate an issue that has only one side for most Americans.

Musk is a great engineer, but this is where his intellect ends. He knows nothing about anything else in the world, especially governing and politics. However, that has not kept him from offering his baseless opinions and making a complete fool of himself.

A Battle Between Reality (Lindsey Graham) and Ignorance (Elon Musk)

Musk and Graham are battling over the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine by the greatest villain in modern history, Vladimir Putin. Graham said: “With all due respect to Elon Musk — and I do respect him — I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Graham tweeted on Wednesday.

Consider Musk’s suggestions to his more than 100 million Twitter followers. He suggests giving the Crimean Peninsula to Russia and allowing the four states which mostly remain loyal to Putin to secede from Ukraine. In other words, Ukraine should surrender to Russia and its failing efforts to destroy a Democratic nation.

I’m sure it doesn’t surprise you that Graham found this idea revolting. This is the first time in years I have agreed with the Senator from South Carolina, and although I am proud to be a pacifist, the people of Ukraine had this illegal war forced upon them; they had no choice.

“Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine — after all the suffering — is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland.”

The Complexity of Nations

A response by Musk displayed his lack of knowledge about nations, the diversity of opinions within those nations, and the need to unify all people behind one leader. This is exactly what happens in America every day. Ours is a nation divided between Trump and his fascist plans for America’s future and real Americans who treasure the Constitution and the ideals of our Founding Fathers.

“Most of Ukraine unequivocally wants to be part of Ukraine, but some eastern portions have Russian majorities and prefer Russia,” Musk said, sharing an electoral map from 2012 that showed a political split in Ukraine.

Once again, I say look at the United States. The first Civil War has never ended. The red/southern states remain opposed to securing the rights of all Americans. Racism and bigotry continue to dominate the Deep South. And, yet, when our nation is under attack from outside forces, we become one, if only for a short time.

Finally, Graham offered both history and facts which crush Musk’s ideas.

Facts Decide a Battle of Words

“In 1994, through the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons arsenal — the third largest in the world — in return for assurances their territorial integrity would be protected,” the senator wrote. “It was an agreement signed by Russia that included protecting Crimea and the Donbas as part of Ukraine.

“If you want peace in Ukraine — which we ALL do — simply demand Russian honor the boundaries they agreed to in 1994 and withdraw their forces,” Graham added. “To do otherwise is to legitimize a bait and switch by Russia and a signal to other bad actors to take what you want – by force! If Elon Musk and others want the world to continue to be in chaos, then by all means capitulate to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and reward his aggression.”

