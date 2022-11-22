A Hypocrite in 2017, Paul Ryan Now Says, “I Am a Never-Again Trumper”

Don

Flip-Floppers One and All

The one thing right-wing politicians have mastered is “flip-flopping.” Most mainstream republicans were members of the “anyone but Trump club” during the 2016 primaries. However, after his illegitimate win in the Electoral College in the November 8 election, they turned 180 degrees and offered their allegiance and effusive praise to the worst president in history.

Lyin Paul Ryan Strikes Out Again

Paul Ryan, a former Vice-Presidential candidate and Speaker of the House, was one of the leaders of the anti-Trump club, but bowed to his Fuhrer’s demands in 2017 and ramrodded a harmful healthcare bill through the House, which failed in the Senate.

He has been retired since 2019. However, in a desperate effort to save what is now “The Trump MAGA Republican Party,” he has once again become one of Trump’s biggest critics. Ryan is blaming Trump for what can only be called losses in the 2022 midterms.

In May of 2015, asked if he would support a Trump candidacy, Ryan said: “I’m just not ready to do that at this point,” Ryan, the 2012 Republican vice-presidential nominee, told CNN in an interview on Thursday when asked if he was backing Trump. “I’m not there right now.”

However, in June of 2016, after Trump had crushed 16 other wannabees running under the Republican flag, he said: “I’ll be voting for @realDonaldTrump this fall. I’m confident he will help turn the House GOP’s agenda.”

Republicans Prove Time and Time Again, They Cannot be Trusted

Not one damn Republican can be trusted. They have no morals, no principles, and refuse to do the right thing for their country. They are all perfect examples of why “professional politician” is the most disreputable profession in the world.

Trump continues to whine, falsely claiming that he is being attacked by everyone with the exception of a dwindling number of devoted supporters. I can tell Trump how to end the so-called “persecution,” stop it! Stop committing crimes, stop violating the Constitution, and stop attempting to destroy democracy and our government. Go away and live in a country which will accept you, and there is only one place: Russia. Maybe.

Lyin Ryan Attempts to Spin his Time in the Trump Administration

Ryan attempted to protect his own legacy with a baseless claim of “accomplishments” during Trump’s reign of terror. Here’s what he said, and tell me if one of these perceived “successes” positively affected you and yours.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments [during the Trump administration] – of the tax reform, the deregulation and criminal justice reform – I’m really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the judiciary. But I am a Never-Again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win, and we lose with Trump. It was really clear to us in ’18, in ‘20 and now in 2022.”

Zero Accomplishments for the People of our Nation

There it is, another fake Republican whose only concern is winning elections; not the welfare of 331 million Americans; the power resulting from having a majority in Washington.

In reality, the only thing Ryan accomplished with his flip-flop which allows him to discredit Trump, is to prove once and for all that any man or woman who calls themselves a “Republican,” is not. Without the principles, ideas, and morals of the once Grand Old Party, you are not a “Republican,” you are a self-serving hypocrite who must be forgotten.

By James Turnage, Author of “Down from the Mountain”

Sources:

CNN: Paul Ryan invents a new category of anti-Trumpism

Forbes: ‘I Am A Never-Again Trumper’: Paul Ryan Blames Former President For GOP Midterm Losses

NPR: Paul Ryan Endorses Donald Trump

Top and featured image courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License