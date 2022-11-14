Could Trump Win an Election Without Assistance From Rupert Murdoch and Vladimir Putin?

Trump is responsible for the Republican’s failure to take control of both houses of congress in the recent midterm elections. He endorsed the least qualified and most disreputable men and women in America to carry the Republican banner, and real Americans were not falling for his effort to destroy our government.

Will Trump Run Again Without Aid from Others?

However, it appears that he intends to run again in 2024. The big question for you and most Americans is, “can he win without support from Rupert Murdoch and Vladimir Putin?”

Murdoch is a billionaire who owns many written and online publications around the world. Among them are the Fox News Corporation, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post. After the November 8 midterms, each of these publications wrote scathing attacks against Trump’s mistakes. Each suggested that it was time to move away from the orange buffoon.

Trump Under Attack from his Former “Biggest Fans”

On Thursday, the New York Post’s headline read, “Trumpty Dumpty.” It added: “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall — can all of the GOP’s men put the party back together again?” the newspaper wrote.

The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section ran a sharp editorial headlined, “Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.”

My personal favorite was a headline from a non-Murdoch publication, “Vanity Fair:” RUPERT MURDOCH KNEES TRUMP IN THE BALLS WHILE HE’S DOUBLED OVER COUGHING UP BLOOD.

Murdoch’s Group has Always Known the Truth

Let’s not be fooled into believing that right-wing publications or television media suddenly became aware of the extreme incompetence of Trump and his allies. They have known for seven years that he was the worst possible choice to receive the Republican nomination in July of 2016. However, they were desperate for any opportunity to help today’s Republicans in name only win elections, and Trump’s cult had millions of voters willing to vote for anyone who supported Trump’s fascist plans for America’s future. There are no heroes on the right side of the aisle with the exception of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney who chose to do the right thing and ignore the hypocrisy of their own party.

Our Government Committed a “Lie of Omission” Prior to the 2016 Election

Our own government hid a fact that would have altered the results of the 2016 election. Our security agencies had confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was interfering in our election, attempting to secure a victory for Trump, and succeeded with assistance from James Comey and the mainstream media.

The Journal Defines Republican Failures Last Tuesday

The Wall Street Journal offered a short statement that was accurate and the truth.

“Democrats succeeded again in making Trump a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump helped them do it,” the Journal said.

Fox Has Little to Say; For Now

One of Trump’s concubines at Fox, Laura Ingraham, never mentioned Trump by name but appeared to be referring to her Fuhrer when she offered the following statement.

Laura Ingraham seemed to refer to him when she told her viewers: “The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere.”

If Trump Runs in 2024, He Will Lose Again

Let’s look ahead to 2024. It is impossible for Trump to win the general election without support from the right-wing propaganda machines. He is hated by everyone in the world other than his dwindling cult. He has no charisma, and no plans to improve the lives of all Americans because he does not know how to do anything without outside assistance.

The End of Trump’s Reign of Terror is Coming to an End

The election was important for many reasons, and voters obviously recognized this fact. However, it apparently had a side effect: the end of America’s biggest mistake is soon to come. Trump will be nothing but a bad memory and a nightmare for some. The dark cloud hanging over America will dissipate and the light of truth and sanity will return. Democracy may survive after all.

By James Turnage, Author of “DOING THE RIGHT THING FOR GOD AND COUNTRY”

