Will American Voters Elect Dullard and Moron Candidates on Tuesday?

I live in Northern Nevada. Somewhere around 20 years ago it ceased being a “secret.” It is a great area for a variety of reasons. We enjoy all four seasons, bordered on the west by the rugged and beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains, Lake Tahoe just minutes away, and a desert playground to the East. Yes, we have casinos, but the longer you live here, the less intrusive they become. Most importantly for this old man, the summers and winters are generally mild and beautiful.

A Progressive in a Conservative State

I moved here from San Diego, California. I was raised in Los Angeles. Unlike L.A., San Diego is more conservative and less progressive in its thought process. Reno, Nevada, is nearly “regressive” compared to our neighbors in the southern part of the state.

In 2016 and 2020, my state moved from a purple to a blue state. Most of the population is in the southern part of Nevada. Our electoral votes went to candidates, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. However, I am deeply concerned about Tuesday’s election. The race for a seat in the Senate is tied, and our current Governor, Steve Sisolak, appears to be the underdog in his reelection bid. For the Attorney General and Secretary of State, two other candidate races are in contention and of extreme importance.

American Voters Loyal to Trump? You’re not Loyal to Your Country

What concerns me is that all four “Republican” candidates are loyal to Donald Trump, not to my state, or my country, and none of them are qualified for the jobs they seek. What upsets me is that the people of Nevada are listening to the thousands of lies from the candidates in television ads, none of which contain any goals for improving our quality of life in the Silver State. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has been a hard-working member of our legislative branch, serving the people of our state with respect and dignity.

Her opponent, Adam Laxalt, failed badly when he held the office of Attorney General, taking money from big oil and big pharma while ignoring the wishes of Nevada’s people. He supports Trump’s “big lie,” and rejects the right of Medicare leaders to negotiate pharmaceutical prices for seniors. 14 members of his own family signed an agreement supporting Laxalt’s opponent, Senator Cortez Masto.

A Governor Who Works for all Nevadans

Governor Sisolak receives enormous credit for actions taken during Trump’s failure to lead our state and our country during the pandemic. We evolved from that crisis as the state with the most successful economy in the nation. His opponent, candidate Joe Lombardo, was a failure as the sheriff of Clark County, which includes Las Vegas. He has no experience in governing.

Is Anyone on the Right Side of the Aisle Qualified for Office?

Before I could write about it, Moscow Mitch McConnell show reporters that he was greatly concerned about the quality of candidates offered from the right. His only ambition is to regain control of both the House and the Senate. He was referring to candidates endorsed by Trump, none of which have any experience in the positions they seek. You’ve heard some of their names, Kari Lake, “Dr. Oz,” Herschel Walker, and of course, Adam Laxalt, and Joe Lombardo.

Political candidates have destroyed or government’s ability to function. If our nation’s people elect additional dullards and morons on Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that it can be fixed. Not just in the near future – Washington could be dysfunctional forever.

As an Independent, I Honestly Miss the Republican Party

The Republican Party imploded in 2017. It has existed in name only for the last five years. The once Grand Old Party is nothing more than a memory. Today, they can be called by two terms that are more apt: “The Trump MAGA Party,” and “The American Fascist Party.”

The Trump Administration was the Least Effective in History

Trump was a man of “opposites.” After the election, he claimed to “have the best people.” Other than his Secretary of Defense, not a single member of his cabinet, or his close advisers, was qualified for their positions. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that every candidate he supports is worse than the last. America most definitely does not want more Trumps in our government.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Holiday Killer”

Sources:

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2022/11/4/2133709/-Who-would-have-thought-we-would-be-threatened-not-by-another-Hitler-but-by-a-bunch-of-Frank-Burns

https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/fourteen-members-of-laxalt-family-endorse-democratic-rival-cortez-masto-in-senate-race?cntr_auctionId=636681b27a6fb16105ea0001

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt Brown’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of GPA Photo Archive’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License