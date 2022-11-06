Tired of Listening to Trump’s Disproven Claim That the 2020 Election Was Fraudulent? So Are Republican Politicians

To repeat myself: Trump’s own election czar confirmed that the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in history. More than 60 state’s courts and the Supreme Court of the United States dismissed every court filing by Trump’s lawyers claiming fraud for a single and simple reason: there was no evidence. Consequently, Trump’s Disproven Claim that the 2020 Election was Fraudulent is even tiring to Republican Politicians,

Trump’s Desperation is Embarrassing

However, Trump continues the “big lie,” telling his ignorant cult that he won the 2020 election. Based on this lie, he planned, organized, and executed a failed coup on January 6, 2021. Although this is by definition an act of treason, the obese old man remains free and further divide our nation. There is no justice for the rich and powerful.

The truth is clear. Not only did President Biden easily win the Electoral College, he crushed Trump by more than seven million votes in a record turnout, unlikely to be repeated in my children’s lifetime. Trump remains the most hated man in the world, and removing him from our White House was the only goal for most American voters.

Some Republicans are Separating Themselves from (Trump) the Worst President in History

Two significant and influential Republicans recently confirmed the validity of the 2020 election.

On Sunday, South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds was asked a blunt question by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos: “What do you say to all those Republicans, all those veterans who believe the election was stolen, who have bought the falsehoods coming from former President Trump?”

Here’s how Rounds responded:

“We looked – as a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states.

“While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state.

“The election was fair, as fair as we have seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency. And moving forward – and that’s the way we want to look at this – moving forward, we have to refocus once again on what it’s going to take to win the presidency.

“And if we simply look back and tell our people don’t vote because there’s cheating going on, then we’re going to put ourselves in a huge disadvantage. So, moving forward, let’s focus on what it takes to win those elections. We can do that. But we have to let people know that they can – they can believe and they can have confidence that those elections are fair.”

Republican Congressman from Texas, Dan Crenshaw agreed.

[Now, Crenshaw is making news after going on a podcast recently and saying that behind closed doors, all of the election deniers, the profligate mouthpieces of the Big Lie, know it’s a lie. They aren’t zealots backing some delusional conspiracy: They’re intentionally lying.]

The Truth WILL Set us Free

The bottom line is that Republicans and their Fuhrer, Donald Trump, cannot exist when the truth is told. Not a single “Republican” deserves your vote. They lie in desperate attempts to hide the fact that they do not care about you or me.

Any man or woman who is running under the “Republican” banner, cannot be trusted. They exist in a world of lies and conspiracy theories.

This election can save you and those you love, or destroy our country. This time, the people will decide the future of the United States of America.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City”

