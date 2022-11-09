Dodge and Chrysler Alert Owners About a Fatal Airbag Issue

Dodge and Fiat Chrysler have reached out to all owners to no longer drive their 2005 to 2010, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Magnum Wagons, Charger muscle cars, and Chrysler 300 sedans. The reason seems to be a malfunctioning airbag issue, due to three recent tragic deaths. About 276,000 of these models still need to be repaired in order for maximum safety.

Just about all cars come equipped with six or even more airbags. As vehicles evolve, they are becoming faster, and the protection of their passengers can become too much of an issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated, “Left unrepaired, recalled Takata airbags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age. Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

People Are Still Driving Dodge And Chrysler

NHTSA estimated that 17 million people are driving these unrepaired cars. They repaired 50 million cars out of 67 million. “Even minor crashes can result in exploding airbags that can kill or produce life-altering injuries,” they expressed. Using a vehicle with a faulty airbag, or any other known flawed safety component, users should have it repaired as soon as possible. Drivers have no excuse in this particular instance because the company is willing to fix it for free.

Checking for Malfunctions

Owners may use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool. Customers on the site have to enter a VIN.

Register to NHTSA’s Alert system. Emails will provide info on a car’s faulty components.

Vehicles that have a problem not recognized at present time, reach out to NHTSA. Visit NHTSA online or by contacting the company’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

The Threat Increases As Time Passes

The company, Takata, applied ammonium nitrate in order to make a minuscule explosion. They added this for the purpose of inflating airbags. The chemical may worsen gradually throughout time in a hot and humid environment. Takata inflators have killed an estimated 25 people and injured hundreds more.

Source:

Fox News: Dodge and Chrysler warn owners to stop driving these popular models after three deaths

NBC News: Some Dodge, Chrysler vehicles deemed dangerous over airbag defect

NHTSA: Consumer Alert: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Issues “Do Not Drive” Warning; Automaker Reports More Fatalities and Injuries

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Alexander-93 Wikimedia Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of John Blackbourn Flickr Page – Creative Commons License