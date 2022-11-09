Republican Voters Are Without Principles

I have been reading about yesterday’s midterm election all morning. It appears that Republicans will regain control of the House of Representatives, with the Senate still undecided. However, they are the big losers because their projected “red wave” became a trickle that barely reached the shore.

A Party Without Principles and Self-Respect

In the 21st century, Republican voters have proven one undeniable fact: they have no principles. All that matters is the “R” next to a candidate’s name, which they probably never heard prior to voting. They don’t care what crimes you committed in your past or currently, and have no interest in the fact you have broken every one of the precepts of Jesus Christ: being a Republican is more important than being a true Christian. Democracy and your freedoms simply don’t matter. Let’s look at a few examples.

A Few Despicable Republicans Elected to Office

I begin with an oldie. In 2009, the Governor of South Carolina, Mark Sanford, went missing for eight days. On his return, he claimed that he had been hiking the Appalachian Trail. It was soon discovered that he was actually in Argentina with his mistress. He had used state funds for his travels. He refused to resign. It was a testament to the lack of character of Republican voters in South Carolina when they were elected to Congress in 2013.

America’s Biggest Mistake

The best-known acceptance of evil and debauchery by Republican voters occurred in 2016 when Donald Trump won the Electoral College. Prior to the election, he was confirmed as a sexual predator, a lifelong white supremacist, a bigot, a business failure, guilty of tax evasion, suspected of bribing public officials, and if his lips were moving, he was lying. He committed treason twice, on January 6, 2021, and again on January 20. He was impeached twice for cause, and yet he remains the leader of the Republican Party in 2022.

A Trump-Supported Candidate Loses in Pennsylvania

In the Pennsylvania Republican Senatorial primary in 2022, “Dr. Oz” was chosen by right-wing voters. He had been fired from his television show for lying to his viewers and had no experience in government. However, he was endorsed by Trump, and that was good enough for Republicans. Yesterday he lost the election to his Democratic opponent.

A Candidate in Georgia Attempting to Become a “Trump”

Herschel Walker is a former NFL running back. Without football, no one would know his name; he has accomplished nothing else in his life. After ignorant Republicans awarded him the Republican nomination for the Senate, he began a campaign based on nothing other than lies. He claimed to be a former law enforcement officer. He never was. Additionally, he claimed to be “pro-life.” However, two women came forward with proof that he had paid for their abortions. Most importantly, he is totally unfit to serve in the United States Senate. His election remains “too close to call.”

Political Parties Create Dysfunction and Voter Ignorance

I despise political parties. They have ruined our system of government and it is clearly irreparable without a complete revision. The entire system must be altered if it is to become a functioning body once again. Voting for a party is the most ignorant act any American can do. Without the best women and men working for our nation’s people in Washington, we receive what we deserve: what we have today. Our government is the most corrupt in the world and has been incompetent since the beginning of the 21st century.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City”

