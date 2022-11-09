Make Every Vote Count, Eliminate the Electoral College, Force Term Limits on Congress and the SCOTUS

Do You Believe It’s Time to Make Every Vote Count, Eliminate the Electoral College, and Force Term Limits on Congress and the SCOTUS?

I find the very existence of “red and blue states” an insult to anyone with average intelligence. I have been writing about what I call “the American condition” since 2012. I have come to a single conclusion. Politicians care about one thing and one thing only, staying in office. They promise us everything until they win the office they seek, and then ignore the needs and demands of the majority. This is why Washington is dysfunctional, and in my opinion, beyond repair in its current condition. It is also why one party favors fascism over democracy, offering them an opportunity to secure power for perpetuity.

Repeal the Electoral College: Every Vote Should Count

Before I continue, you must realize that the Electoral College is the basic cause of the separation of the American people. The existing system allows states to elect our president, and millions of votes simply don’t count every four years. It is beneficial to political parties but extremely destructive to our nation’s future. I have numerous complaints about the Electoral College, but only one that matters. Voting is our only defense against a corrupt government, and every vote should count. The existence of the Electoral College prevents the existence of fair presidential elections.

Fact: Our Elections are the Safest and Most Secure in the World

Let’s talk about our elections. First, and foremost, our elections are fair and safe, this is an undeniable fact. Fraudulent attempts to interfere in our elections have been measured as .012 percent for decades. What is wrong with our elections has everything to do with the fact that all 50 states are responsible for their own system.

Some states encourage voting, offering voters extended early voting, and voting by mail. The 2020 election forced all states to allow a vote by mail as the Covid-19 pandemic was at its apex. The result was the largest number of votes in America’s history.

However, what we call “red states” are focused on voter suppression. Republicans are fully aware that a lower voter turnout offers them a greater opportunity to win elections. Given a choice, the right-wing would return to the policies of the 1950s and restrict voting rights to pure whites only.

I can attest to the value and importance of opening all venues to the voting public. I use a cane and have difficulty standing in one place for extended periods of time. I went to vote early in October. The line was long, and when I learned that all but one voting machine were inoperable, I left and voted by mail.

Washington is the Most Corrupt City in the World

Voting is our most important right. All governments experience corruption, and the government of the United States is now the most corrupt in the world. In 2020 more than 81 million men and women recognized this fact and removed Trump and his cronies from office. The world’s biggest loser continues to refuse the fact that he was soundly defeated, and is the most hated man in America and the world.

Here are the reasons why America’s election process is a “hot mess.”

Our Elections are Ridiculously Expensive

I begin with what nearly everything which is wrong with America is at the source: “follow the money.”

If the money spent on our elections in a single year was divided between every man, woman, and child, we would all be secure, and have the ability to “live the American dream.” The base pay for each member of congress is $174,000 per year. The amount of money spent electing each of these individuals reaches millions of dollars. The cost of electing a president is in the billions.

Never-Ending Campaign Seasons

One of the primary reasons for the ridiculous cost of our elections is the length of our campaign seasons.

Campaigning for the 2022 midterm began in 2021. The Campaign for the 2024 election which will include the selection of a president will begin immediately after the 2022 votes are counted. The longest campaign season I could find among all other developed nations was three months. This belongs to our neighbor to the north, Canada.

Television Ads Result in Poor Choices

Finally, the greatest and most legitimate complaint of all Americans is campaign ads on television.

Television ads are not informative, 99 percent are “attack ads,” based primarily on lies and half-truths. Everyone claims to hate them. However, polls reveal an upsetting fact. The majority of voters cast their ballots based on what they see on the “boob tube.”

I believe that television ads should be banned. This would force the candidates to participate in multiple televised debates and discuss the important issues facing our states and our nation.

Only Major Changes Can Save America

Our current system has failed our nation’s people. This is why Trump was gifted the Electoral College, and traitors such as Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Green are in a position to harm our country today.

The problem with my ideas is that our government takes care of itself first. They don’t care about the American people.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Reluctant Prostitute”

