Englewood Opening New Doors

Housing project in Englewood

A 108-Unit affordable housing building along 63rd St might be going to Englewood. It will be two buildings that connect. With Chicago wanting to renovate and bring new light to Englewood, more plans are going to the community. With help from the city and south-side contractors, more housing will soon be available for everyone. The whole point of these housing plans is for more affordable nice housing. The plan is to build a 5-story building and a 6-story building.

The housing plan with a 5-story building will include (if everything goes in plan):

44 apartments.

24 will be 2-bedroom apartments.

20 will be 1-bedroom apartments.

65 parking spaces.

Open area for relaxing outside.

Three Work units.

Community Room.

Management Office.

Fitness Room.

Bike Room.

The 6-Story project will include (if everything goes in plan):

59 Apartments

5 will be 3-bedroom apartments

29 are 2-bedroom apartments

25 will be 1-bedroom apartments

5 Work Units.

Retail Space.

50 Parking Spaces.

Englewood Square Shopping Center.

Fitness Center.

The price for these buildings is not yet said, but developers estimate this will cost around $28.4 million.

Another Housing Project?

Another big project is moving on with approvals for affordable housing on 63rd and Halsted Street in the area of Englewood. The plan is to build on empty land that once used to be a repair and paint shop that was closed years ago. However, all the toxins from the shop left some environmental challenges for the vacant land. The land is not deadly but it does have to be cleaned and made sure that it’s safe, which cost around $200,000.

Keith B. Key Enterprises, a developer based in Columbus, Ohio has made a deal with officials to start building. in the deal. Keith has said to build a 5-story place with 56 apartments. More than 2/3 of those apartments will be available or within reach for low-income families. The estimated cost of the project is $20.9 million.

It has not been said when they will start or finish construction, but many are looking forward to this.

Families from Englewood have expressed their interest and excitement. They are happy that the neighborhood is getting recognition, that it’s getting “fixed” rather than being left and abandoned. They hope that these buildings will actually be for lower-income families. Many families are looking forward to this, and hope that the building and planning all go as planned.

What Else is Happening in Englewood?

Not only is Chicago trying to make affordable housing in Englewood, but also trying to use old, abandoned buildings to make something new. To bring more spaces for people in all neighborhoods. For example, an old firehouse will be a space where neighbors can gather. Developers will convert the old firehouse into an eco-food hub where entrepreneurs and local businesses can operate and create a platform for themselves.

The conversion of the firehouse is because this plan won the city’s “Invest South/West initiative” which was created by the one and only Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot. Her plan is to bring new buildings/ new renovations to the South and West Side neighborhood.

Although these are things that will help improve the looks of the neighborhood, as well as bring the community together, there are some other things that also need awareness. For example, Whole Foods closed. It was a grocery that provided the neighborhood with fresh food, but with that gone, the need for a grocery store is high.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also made a plan in which not only where there be low-income housing, new community spaces, and new business spaces, but there will be more grocery stores. Many are looking forward to Englewood being renovated and being a place where everywhere has housing and food.

Written by Adriana Castelan

Sources:

Bookclub Chicago: A 108-Unit Affordable Housing Development Could Be coming To Englewood’s 63rd Street Corridor

Chicago Sun-Times: City advances plan for Englewood housing

Bookclub Chicago: Englewood Connect, A $15 Million Business Incubator To be Built In An Old Firehouse, Could Break Ground This Fall

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Adam Courtemanche Flickr Page – creative commons license

Inset Image Courtesy of Adam Courtemanche Flickr Page – creative commons license