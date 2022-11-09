Rapper Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34

Rapper Aaron Charles Carter was found dead in his California home on Nov. 5, 2022. He is the younger brother of three sisters and a Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter. A house sitter found the rapper in the bathtub unresponsive, according to authorities.

Carter’s Beginning

He was born on Dec. 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida, to Robert Gene Carter and Jane Elizabeth (Spaulding). His music career began when he was seven. He was the lead singer for the band Dead End for two years.

In March 1997, 9-year-old Carter opened for the Backstreet Boys in Berlin. It was his first solo appearance. Later that year he signed his own record contract and released his first single “Crush On You.”

He released his first full-length, “Aaron Carter,” album on Dec. 1, 1997. The album achieved gold status in Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Spain. Six months later the album was released in the United States.

In 1998, he along with the Backstreet Boys, ‘N Sync, the Moffatts, and other artists performed in a fund-raising project “Let The Music Heal Your Soul.” Two years later he released the album “Aaron’s Party.”

Carter also made a few appearances on a few TV shows: “7th Heaven” (1996), “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (1996), and ” Lizzie McGuire” (2001). He was the lead role in the 2005 film “Popstar.”

His Death

When he was discovered unresponsive in the bathtub the house sitter attempted to resuscitate him to no avail.

A few days later his longtime friend, Gary Madatyan, opened up to “Entertainment Tonight” on what he saw the day Carter was discovered. Madatyan and the singer’s on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, walked through the home after officers cleared the scene of his body.

He stated they saw what they saw was a grisly scene. “We just wanted to go in there and see if any blood or any alcohol or anything was in the house,” Madatyan admitted.

Martin and Madatyan didn’t see anything unusual in the bedroom. In the bathroom, they found the bathtub full of “yellowish color” water. They found aerosol cans in Carter’s home.

Mental Health

Before his untimely death, Carter was diagnosed with manic depression, acute anxiety, schizophrenia, and multiple personality disorder. Pair these ailments with his addiction struggle may have led to his death.

After hearing about his brother’s death, Nick and the Backstreet Boys sang a tribute to him during their concert. Nick became completely emotional on stage and was consoled by his bandmates.

His cause of death has not been officially announced as the medical examiner’s office is awaiting test results.

He is survived by his child, ex-fiancee, brother and three sisters, and various other family members. May he rest in peace.

By Sheena Robertson

