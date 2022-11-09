Another Election Day as Republicans Attempt to Rig Another Election

Trump continues his “big lie,” and no informed America is paying any attention to his bullshit. The truth is that Republicans, with help from their Russian friends, allowed Trump to win the Electoral College in the 2016 election. He was easily beaten in the popular vote, as was his Republican predecessor, George W. Bush in 2000. Trump was crushed in both the popular and electoral votes in 2020. They tried to rig the 2020 election, but a record voter turnout crushed the right-wing Fuhrer. Now they’re telling us they are again attempting to rig the 2022 midterms by claiming the election is fraudulent long before election day.

Republicans Cannot Win Without Committing Voter Fraud

At the core of Republican plans to win elections is voter suppression, followed by voter intimidation, and efforts to stuff ballot boxes. Right here, I must tell you that if Republicans gain control of both houses of Congress, there is no God. I have doubted the existence of a supreme leader since I was in my teens, and this would be the final fact I needed. No one could answer me why people around the world, struggling for multiple reasons suffer the most, while the criminal, the rich, and the powerful live lives of luxury and privilege. The God I was taught to worship in Catholic school would never have allowed this travesty.

Methods Used by Republicans in Their Attempt to Rig the Elections

Republicans continue to attempt control of our elections in 2022. Here are a couple of examples this week.

The white people of Texas have become the most fascist-leaning people in America. We should have allowed their state to secede from the Union in 2013. We don’t need them. America would be rid of traitors like Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, and John Cornyn.

This election season, Black voters have been harassed by white voting officials, chasing them outside of the polls and calling them names, and threatening physical harm.

The former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund wrote on Sunday about the conceit of white supremacy to define who “real Americans” are.

“One of the time-honored tactics of the far-right movement in the U.S. is to suggest that they represent ‘real Americans,’” attorney Sherrilyn Ifill wrote. “In so doing, white supremacists arrogate to themselves the right to define the contours of our national identity.”

The Department of Justice regularly sends polling monitors to several states. Understandably, many of these states are considered “swing states.” We know that Republican-dominated state officials often attempt to fraudulently affect the results of our elections in their states.

Governor, and man you would love to bitch slap, Ron DeSantis, instructed one of Florida’s state attorneys to halt the DOJ’s efforts to secure our elections. Their only purpose is to observe and report the voting process, something all “Republicans” claim to support.

As reported by The Washington Post, Brad McVay, who serves as chief counsel for the Florida Department of State, sent a letter to the Justice Department arguing that the presence of their election monitors would somehow be “counterproductive” and could “potentially undermine confidence in the election.” His administration also argued it violated Florida state law.

“Republican” and “Hypocrite” have Become Synonyms

It would be laughable that Republicans are the party who deny the results of the 2020 election but are attempting to alter the results of this one if it wasn’t a fact that ignorant voters believe every lie they tell.

Every patriot is nervous about the results of today’s election. The future of democracy is in the balance.

By James Turnage, Author of “Tales Between the Sheets

