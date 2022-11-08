Monique Scott, the Alderwoman Who Wants Change

Meet Scott

Alderwoman Monique L. Scott, a North Lawndale native, works to keep creating a better Westside for the hardworking and caring citizens of the 24th Ward. She believes the residents deserve nothing less than a public servant who is committed to meeting their needs.

Whitney M. Young Magnet High School alumni Alderwoman Scott went on to get multiple degrees from various schools.

Alderwoman Scott loves the 24th ward and has devoted her life to building ties with the locals. Her parents, the late Michael Scott, Sr., and Millicent Scott, who were both well-known Chicago municipal leaders, laid the groundwork for these relationships. Growing up in a family of accomplished leaders, Alderwoman Scott is dedicated to creating a prosperous neighborhood.

After taking office, Alderwoman Scott worked for the Chicago Park District as a park supervisor, where she made improvements to community facilities and oversaw a staff of workers who were committed to putting neighborhood residents first. She created community-building programming and engaged locals while working for the Chicago Park District.

In order to build spaces in the community where individuals may feel secure, supported, and heard, she will continue to implement the same programs and engage communities through her work as an alderwoman.

Scott’s Goals

Building a strong foundation for the 24th Ward is one of Alderwoman Scott’s key priorities. These objectives include promoting economic growth and investment:

Raising the cost of affordable housing to market rates.

Reducing the number of empty lots and storefronts.

Improving the “food desert” in North Lawndale, where it is difficult or impossible to find grocery stores and wholesome food. Increasing access to jobs in the area

“The people of the 24th Ward deserve a representative with a knowledge of the neighborhood and the initiative to find answers,” according to Alderwoman Scott. She is committed to carrying on the family tradition of civic engagement.

Former Alderman

Her brother, Michael Scott Jr., is the former Alderman. He is a politician and business executive from the United States who serves on the Chicago Board of Education. He served as an alderman for the 24th ward. The 24th ward which encompasses parts of North Lawndale, South Austin, and West Garfield Park, in the Chicago City Council from 2015 to 2022. He belongs to the Democratic Party and served in the City Council as a member of the CABC.

What Does The Mayor Think?

“Monique Scott has lived her entire life as a dedicated and involved part of the North Lawndale neighborhood”, stated Mayor Lightfoot. “At this crucial juncture for recovery and progress. There is no one better to guide the citizens of the 24th ward. Additionally, Monique is able to operate across sectors thanks to her resourcefulness and sense of community. I am eager to collaborate with her as she assumes this new position”.

A procedure that involved a four-member selection committee made up of committed public employees and 24th-ward constituents resulted in the choice of Scott. The Mayor received a list of nominees from the committee.

Written By Dylan Santoyo

