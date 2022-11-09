Phalanx and Far South Reveals New Park in Roseland

Phalanx Family Services is an organization that focuses on the issues that the youth face in the city of Chicago. There are some partnerships that help them in more ways than one. The goal remains the same however you may look at it. There are some factors that come into play but the community itself stands among them all. Recently Phalanx partnered with Far South Community Development Corporation to reveal a new park in the Roseland area around Halsted and 115th Street.

The plans to add another space like a park for the community can enjoy were set way back last year during a time towards 2021 was finishing up part two of the pandemic known as the coronavirus or COVID-19. The fundraising and the effect of it all were built on the shoulders of the youth within their own community.

Symbol of Hope

In Chicago, there are not too many open areas that are marked safe not just for youth, but the population in general. From the elderly to toddlers safety is a number one priority. Far South Community Development Corporation and Phalanx made sure that a specific group wouldn’t be only the main population for a specific part. The park has multiple things such as a beautiful, colorful, inspiring mural that sits along the back far wall.

The inspiration of the whole plot is to use the empty space and turned it into a safe space amongst the community. Phalanx and Far South Community Development Corporation worked with the Alderwoman of the district. The state representative also played a crucial role in the area where the park was approved to be located.

A local resident stated, “I live close in the area and there wasn’t anything but grass and dirt over here. I like that I can come here and be able to play basketball amongst just being able to be outside. My parents normally worry about my safety a lot and I know why especially living on the deep south side of Chicago.”

Focusing On The Future

Phalanx Family Services focuses not just on a youth’s well-being but their future as well. One of Phalanx’s Community Conversation podcast members commented on the new addition to the neighborhood. “It’s nice to know that there are programs for people like me. I never would have even known anything about this park except for the basketball rim. We could do yoga, garden, walk, read, and even bring the family out. It’s a struggle but I’m glad there is always a way.”

The youth of the community are the future of it all and sometimes it’s easy to forget and lose focus of them. The world that they live in is not kind and it takes a harsh reality to realize that in the very beginning. The mental and physical preparation that the youth have to worry about is self-taught due to the land of the community.

Building a Legacy

Now since the hard work of building the park is done now the legacy becomes the center of attention. The generations and generations that will be around to support the safe zones of the community will last a lifetime. Being able to bring the future to a location that was meant for the present is a big deal. Not only does that mean that the community can freely express themselves without having too many barriers.

This hopefully will not be the end of seeing two organizations come together for the better part of more communities. This park was only the beginning for Phalanx and Far South Community Development Corporation as there are other projects like this in the works. It’s safe to say that the next generation can already be on the path to success based on the strength of support felt by these organizations. Will it be another safe zone like the park or even just a center? Those questions are up to the community and more importantly the generation of tomorrow.

Written by Semetrius Holmes

Sources:

Interviewed: Neighborhood Resident on October 29, 2022

Interviewed: Mr. Hicks on October 29, 2022

Photos Courtesy of Semetrius Holmes