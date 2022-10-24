Phalanx Family Services Hosts Fall Fest Celebration

Phalanx Family Services held a free event that was fun for the whole family on October 22, 2022. The Fall Fest & Halloween Boo-tacular was held in a parking lot at 119th and Halsted from noon to 4 p.m. There were so many fun things for people to enjoy.

Phalanx had goodie bags, candy, and free food for participants to devour. They also held raffles and had vaccination incentives. Eventgoers could get their scare on in the Haunted Tent or try their hand at the various games.

For those who prefer the cute and cuddly, Phalanx had a petting zoo. This was also a great way to calm any nerves that were riled from inside the Haunted Tent.

Children were able to show off their Halloween costumes early.

The event was sponsored by:

Illinois 14th District State Senator Emil Jones III;

Illinois 27th District State Representative Justin Slaughter;

Chicago 34th Ward Alderman Carrie Austin;

5th District Cook County Commissioner Deborah Simms;

Far South HCEZ;

Far South Chicago Coalition;

Chicago Department of Public Health.

And Jewel Osco.

Phalanx had a tent so people could receive their COVID-19 vaccinations including their first or second boosters. Those receiving their vaccinations for the first or second time were able to get $50. The agency had other incentives for those receiving their boosters.

Families and individuals had a blast with all of the activities Phalanx Family Services offered at their free community event. Maybe they’ll see you at their next event.

