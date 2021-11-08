Youth Explosion Hosts Free Family Event on Chicago’s South Side

Don't like to read?

Youth Explosion is an event sponsored by Phalanx Family Services in partnership with Healthy Chicago Equity Zone and Far South Region. The event was held on Nov. 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gately Track and Field Center on 10201 S. Cottage Grove.

The event had special guests, spoken word, giveaways, prizes, a radio personality from Power92, a TikTok challenge, vaccinations, and a silent party. It was a day filled with free interactive activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Youth Explosion was broadcast live by POWER92. They had the infamous TikToker ItzDanooo who helped issue in the Phalanx “#MEETUSATTHETRACK&GETVAXD” challenge. Participants had to have their videos “surrounding vaccinations” in by November 2 and be present at the Youth Explosion event to win. The first prize winner received $500; the second prize winner won $250; with the third prize winner receiving $100.

They also had face painting, spin the wheel, free raffles, and a vaccination challenge. The CEO of Phalanx, Tina Sanders, called it “the first of its kind event on the far south side community.” The Youth Explosion was their way to ensure “young people in our community understand that we are all behind them and we are invested in their safety and their future.”

A few other partners of the Youth Explosion event were Chicago VaccinePartnership, Chicago Public Schools, 5th District Chicago Police Department, Chicago First Fund, 8th Ward Alderwoman Michelle Harris, Aramark, Chicago Park District, and ExcelAcademy of Chicago.

All of the partners were proud to work with Phalanx Family Services. Chicago Department of Public Health was present to administer the first and second doses of the Pfizer Vaccination which entitled people to a $50 gift card. They also had the Johnson & Johnson dose which earned people a $100 gift card. Booster shots were also available at the Youth Explosion.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Chicago Crusader: Phalanx Family Services Far South Regional Lead – Healthy Chicago Equity Zone YOUTH EXPLOSION

ABC-7 Chicago: Youth Explosion: Free family event on Chicago’s South Side

Images Courtesy of The News School Staff