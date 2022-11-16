End Greedflation: Send a Message to Greedy Corporations This Christmas

Don

Corporations Exist Because of Consumerism

Corporations experience three, four, and even five-hundred percent profits every year. Why? It’s simple. You have been brainwashed into believing that you need the latest cell phone, the latest style of clothing, the most expensive tennis shoe available, and of course a new car. You don’t buy store brands, you must have name brands which often cost twice as much. This is America: this is consumerism, and this is why capitalism and now a plutocracy exist.

Send the Super Rich a Message in 2022

We can change all that. Let’s send these embarrassingly rich men and women who compose the boards of directors a clear message: “We don’t need you, you need us, so stop taking advantage of us.” Do not purchase a single gift for Christmas in 2022.

Let’s be honest: you don’t need anything, and neither do your children, your relatives, or your friends.

If you are 35 or younger, what I’m about to tell you will shock you. In fact, you probably won’t believe it.

A Different, Simpler, and More Rewarding Time

In 1956, I was 10 years old: my brother, John, was eight. We were raised by a single mother who worked an average of about 50 hours each week for an aerospace company. Our home was a one-bedroom apartment in West Los Angeles. My brother and I slept in the bedroom, our mother on the couch in the living room. In our small closet, my mother’s clothes were on one side, and ours on the other. We didn’t need much space. Each of us had two school uniforms; two shirts and two pants; one dress shirt for church and two “hand-me-down” play shirts. On the floor, we each had one pair of tennis shows and one pair of dress shoes, once again for church.

Our television was nine inches in diameter until I broke it chasing my pet parakeet, and then we got a bigger one: it was 12 inches.

Our most prized possessions were two gloves, one baseball bat, one ball, and one basketball. We walked everywhere; we could not afford a car. Occasionally, we would take the city bus, which cost 25 cents each.

There was always food to eat, although much of it would not be called “healthy” today. My mom purchased anything on sale, and other cheap items, including boxed cake mixes, and frozen food.

We were happy and healthy for the most part. We had everything we needed.

70 Years of Change, and I’m not Convinced it’s for the Better

What do you think we might find in the average home today? Let’s just say that a lot of it is unnecessary, and even unused.

Everyone has their own bedroom. The refrigerator is full, and if not, families call for delivery. There’s a 60-70-inch television in the family room. In each child’s bedroom is at least one computer, and one cell phone. Their closets have so many clothes and shoes, some of them have been worn only once or not at all. If they belong to an athletic team, or maybe a dance class, the best equipment available is provided.

Back to Basics?

Isn’t it time that all Americans learn about what is valuable and what is disposable? This Christmas would be a great time to become a family, and I’m not talking exclusively about a nuclear family, I mean a nation which unites as one.

American families waste enough money in one year to care for at least a dozen families in many nations around the world.

I have no doubt that the Christmases I shared with my mother, brother, grandparents and other family members were far more memorable than those most families have today. We each received one present, and that was plenty.

Give to Others Who Need Thing, Things You Don’t Care About Anymore

Take that money you would have spent on this Christmas, and give it to others who need it much more than you. Pay it forward.

By James Turnage, Author of “Down from the Mountain”

