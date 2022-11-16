America’s Misleading President Throws His Hat in the Ring Again

Don

America’s most misleading president has decided to run again for the 2024 election. Former President Donald J. Trump officially threw his hat into the 2024 presidential ring yesterday, November 16, from his Mar-a-Lago resort. As per usual his speech was filled with false and misleading claims.

A crowd of his followers gathered at his waterfront estate in Florida as they listened to his campaign speech. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump stated.

He told the crowd of conservative influencers, advisers, and allies that this was not just his campaign but “our campaign all together.” Trump skirted around the 2020 election, seeming to follow the directions of his advisors. However, he did compare America’s election system to that of a “third world countries” and advocated for the use of paper ballots.

Trump also touched basis on his previous grievances of “massive corruption” and “entrenched interests” that in his view have consumed Washington. He spoke about the emotional and legal toll his presidency and the post-presidential period have taken on his family members.

Anyone who truly seeks to take on this rigged and corrupt system will be faced with a storm of fire that only a few could understand.

False Information About Military Equipment

The former United States leader gave his audience false information during his speech. He claimed that the U.S. left $85 billion worth of military equipment when the military withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. The truth is they left roughly $7.1 billion, according to the Defense Department. Roughly $18.6 billion worth of equipment was provided to Afghan forces between 2005 and 2021. Some of the equipment left behind was rendered inoperable before American forces withdrew.

Former President’s Claims on Strategic Petroleum Reserve

He claimed that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was “filled up” during his administration. Adding that the Biden administration “virtually drained” it. However, in truth Trump did not fill up the reserve and Biden has not drained it. In fact, it actually contained fewer barrels when Trump left office than when he began his presidency.

It wasn’t Trump’s fault there were fewer barrels of crude. For budget reasons, the law requires some mandatory sales from the reserve. The former president’s 2020 directive had plans to purchase tens of millions more barrels and fill the reserve to its maximum capacity. However, Democrats in Congress blocked the funding needed to execute his plan.

His Boasts About His Tariffs on China

The former president claimed that he was the only leader to receive tariffs from China “for our country.” However, FactCheck.org reported the U.S. generated an “average of $12.3 billion in custom(s) duties a year from 2007 to 2016, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission DataWeb” in 2019.

Additionally, it’s the American importers who pay the tariffs, not the Chinese exporters. There were several studies conducted during Trump’s presidency that found it’s Americans who bear the costs of tariff payments.

Blinded by Sea Levels

Trump believes that people are obsessed with environmental issues instead of paying attention to nuclear threats. “They say the ocean will rise 1/8 of an inch over the next 200 to 300 years. But don’t worry about nuclear weapons that can take out entire countries with one shot,” claimed the former president.

However, America’s National Ocean Service’s website says that “sea level along the U.S. coastline is projected to rise, on average, 10 – 12 inches (0.25 – 0.30 meters) in the next 30 years (2020 – 2050), which will be as much as the rise measured over the last 100 years (1920 – 2020).”

Not to mention the way that climate change is affecting America today. “Increasing temperatures; changing precipitation patterns; and more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather conditions caused by climate change are exacerbating existing risks and creating new security challenges for U.S. interests,” according to a 2021 report by the Department of Defense.

Other False Claims

Trump made other false and misleading claims about the missile landing in Poland, deportations under former President Obama’s administration, gas prices, presidential records, and drug use and punishment in China. He also added to one of his signature policies, a wall at the border with Mexico.

The former president made several other false claims during his hour-long speech. His followers are ecstatic that he is running again. However, many Americans who aren’t turning a blind eye to his misdeeds are not impressed.

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CNN: Fact check: False and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech

The Guardian: Trump bills himself as only option but Republicans split on 2024 run

CNN: Former President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Michael Vadon‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License