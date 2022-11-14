Evaluating All 32 NFL Teams After Nine Weeks

I am not paid for my opinions, but I should be. I am not perfect, but no one in their right minds would want to be. That would be fascist and boring. I am mostly right when I inform you about politics: I read a lot. However, when I predict the outcome of one season for all 32 NFL teams, I might be correct 50 percent of the time, if I’m lucky. However, after the first nine games, some fans like myself have seen enough to predict who will be in the playoffs and move on for a chance to win the biggest game on earth.

32 NFL Teams but Only One Super Bowl Trophy

Here I go, offering my opinion of all 32 NFL teams.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: Highly overrated from coach to quarterback. After nine weeks I feel like I’m watching the same old team from the last 10 years. If they make the playoffs in the weak NFC, they will likely lose to whoever they play in the first round.

Washington Commodores: First of all, I hate the name. It has no meaning and sounds more like a political party than a football team. They are interesting to watch, but the quarterback position remains questionable, and with a possible sale looming, the players have reason to feel insecure about their future. No playoffs in 2022.

New York Giants: Interesting, and fun to watch with an emerging quarterback, Daniel Jones, and the third best running back in the league, Saquon Barkley. What I don’t see is consistency on both sides of the ball. No playoffs in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles: Undefeated, and may remain so. Their schedule includes the Washington Commodores, the Indianapolis Colts, the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants twice, the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles will be challenged, but barring serious injury problems, they could go 17-0. They appear to be Super Bowl Bound.

AFC EAST

Although they have stumbled recently, the Buffalo Bills will be in the playoffs and very possibly the Super Bowl in February. They are sound both offensively and defensively with the right coach and the second best quarterback in the NFL, Josh Allen.

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots are rebuilding, and will be contenders soon, but not in 2022. However, I wouldn’t want to play either of them in December.

The Miami Dolphins may make the playoffs. They have a very talented young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, a good defense, and a coach they believe in. The Dolphins could be the “dark horse” of the AFC.

The Two Weakest Divisions in the NFL

NFC SOUTH

This division contains the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Need I say more? Only Tampa Bay has a chance to win what may be the weakest division in the NFC.

The Buccaneers do not have to depend on an obviously aging Tom Brady, their defense can win games if the offense can score just 17 points per game.

AFC SOUTH

This division mimics the NFC South. Only one team has the talent to win the division and reach the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans. With the best, and most ferocious running back in the league, Derrick Henry. He can do what few teams can in the 21st century, keep the defenses guessing. He is always a threat to run for 40-50 yards on a single carry. Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis will continue to be “also rans.”

Both the NFC and AFC in the North Offer Spoilers

NFC NORTH

This division is very interesting. Currently, the Minnesota Vikings appear to be in control. Yesterday’s victory against the Buffalo Bills proved that they cannot be counted out. Kirk Cousins has his confidence back and with Justin Jefferson healthy, they are a deep threat on every play. Their defense is among the best in the NFC.

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions show moments of future success, but inconsistency proves that they are not ready for primetime.

The Green Bay Packers are struggling with Aaron Rodgers. He is another quarterback showing his age. The speed of defenses continues to force him into errant throws, and with an ineffective running game, they have only an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.

AFC NORTH

If this was early in the season, most fans would have bet that the Cincinnati Bengals were a shoo-in to win the division. The Pittsburgh Steelers are rebuilding with the loss of their Hall of Fame Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in his first year of retirement. The Cleveland Browns are back to being the Cleveland Browns of old, and will not replaying in January.

The Baltimore Ravens are dependent upon one man: quarterback Lamar Jackson. He confuses me. In some games he appears to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of the 21st century, and on others an average leader. He will take them to the playoffs, and his play will decide how far they go.

The 49ers Will go Deep Into the Playoffs

NFC WEST

I agree with most fans, the San Francisco 49ers have the most balanced team combined with one of the best coaches in the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo moved from backup quarterback to the starting position, and his team believes in him. Their running game is better than average, and their defensive speed allows them to swarm offensive ball carrier, and are a threat to sack the opposing quarterback on every play.

The Los Angeles Rams will not repeat as Super Bowl champions. They have an aging quarterback who most likely has his best season in 2021/22. Their defense is no longer feared, and if they are to make the playoffs, they cannot afford to have a single key player injured.

After watching the Seattle Seahawks play in Munich Sunday morning, they are highly overrated Geno Smith is not capable of taking them to the playoffs. The Arizona Cardinals are fun to watch but will be watching the games on television when the playoffs begin.

One Team Stands Above the Rest

AFC WEST

With the best quarterback in the game, possibly of all time, the Kansas City Chiefs will easily win this division. The game is never over if Patrick Mahomes has the ball in his hands. Head Coach Andy Reid continues to be one of the greatest minds in football. If their defense can continue to improve, they will be in the AFC Championship game once again.

Sunday night’s game proved that the San Diego Chargers are not ready for the big game. The Las Vegas Raiders are going in the wrong direction, and the Denver Broncos continue to appear disorganized and looking for leaders on both the offense and defense.

I may be wrong, but I may be right. However, after nine games, only a handful of teams appear to have what is needed to reach the Super Bowl in February.

There’s a reason I do not bet on the games!

By James Turnage, Author of “A Brother’s Revenge”

