Nevadans Are Celebrating the Victory of United States Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto

Nevada finished its count of the November 8 election, on, November 12. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was re-elected, defeating her Trump MAGA Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt. Her win was a victory for our state and the United States of America.

Nevada: The Candidates Were as Different as They Could Possibly Be

Senator Masto has many accomplishments for my state and our country. Her six years have been celebrated by every Nevadan who is informed about what happens in Washington. Her greatest accomplishment, in my humble opinion, is working with other female senators on both sides of the aisle and succeeding in taking action while the old, white men on the right remain loyal to Moscow Mitch McConnell’s “party of no:” do nothing.

Laxalt is loyal to Trump, not to his state or his country. He is an election denier and celebrated one of the darkest days in America, June 24, 2022, when the most politicized Supreme Court in history overturned a decision by a respected Court 49 years in the past. By repealing Roe v Wade, the right of a woman to decide her mental and physical health was no longer protected by federal law. Even more disturbing, Laxalt’s pockets are filled with money from Big Pharma, and Big Oil, having worked as a lobbyist for the latter. His ads were unable to list a single accomplishment when he was the Nevada Attorney General, so he focused on lies and baseless attacks on Senator Masto.

Fortunately, my state will continue to be represented by two hard-working women, Senators Jackie Rosen, and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The “Red Wave” Never Made it to the Shoreline

There was no “red wave” across America as several Republican hopefuls claimed. It was exactly the opposite. Democrats retained control of the Senate with the House still undecided.

The biggest loser was Donald Trump. Candidates endorsed by America’s worst president were defeated across the nation, a clear indication that his reign of terror over our country is in its final days. Goodbye, bad luck, and don’t let the door hit you in the a**.

I Must Admit: Moscow Mitch was Right

I seldom agree with Moscow Mitch McConnell. He is a self-absorbed, power-mad old man who has no interest in the people of his state of Kentucky or his country. However, a couple of months ago he expressed his deep concern about the coming election. He did not predict a “red wave.” Instead, he discussed his fear that the number of unqualified candidates endorsed by his unqualified former president would hurt his party’s chances of regaining control of both the House and the Senate. He had reason to fear the outcome as Trump proves once again that he is the world’s biggest loser.

America Needs more Patriots in Washington

I am celebrating. America needs more patriots like Senator Masto. What we didn’t need was another Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, or Ron Johnson, among others. We have dozens of women and men whose only ambition is to continue winning elections with assistance from plutocrats who own the entire right side of the aisle.

Hope has Returned to Nevada

I admit to being very depressed during the two weeks leading up to the election. Looking at the polls, I asked myself, “why am I bothering? No one cares about the truth.” Fortunately, the polls were misleading once again.

America will continue to exist: at least for two more years.

