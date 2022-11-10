Freedom Is Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness

What is the right to Life?

The right to life is the belief that a being has the right to live. Life is a process that creates itself, resulting in an unending flowering of forms. Living beings are alive because we change our forms, through conception, growth, diminishment, and death. The right to existence is the right to be alive; the right to live; the right to flourish. For you to be without the right to existence is to deny the truth that you are alive. Also, deny that you are a part of existence and deny that your life matters.

What does the right to Liberty really mean?

Liberty is the state of being free of unnecessary restrictions. Being free to make your own choices. Being free to experience your own life. The right to liberty is the right to be who you are. Also your right to liberty to become who you choose to become. The right to think what you choose to think. The right to feel what you choose to feel. Your right to liberty is your right to choose what you consent to and what you withhold your consent from. To be without the right to liberty is to deny the truth that you are free to live your life. That you are free to choose. That you are free to feel what you feel.

Liberty is choosing your destination or outcome. It comes from choosing and doing the right actions. The key to understanding and experiencing liberty lies in choosing the outcome we want versus receiving the outcome our path dictates. To choose liberty is to choose to stand up for Truth and Righteousness.

What is the pursuit of Happiness?

Happiness is the openness within your heart that allows you to feel a sense of oneness, freedom, gratitude, and joy. Secondly, the pursuit of Happiness is the attempt to attain and maintain that state of open-heartedness. The right to pursue happiness is the right to open your heart as you choose. It is the right to love as you choose. Also, the right to love your freedom or to love your life.

What is the value of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

The valuing of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are the values of humanity. Also the respect for humility and harmony.

Humanity is the collective human experience, the aspect of being a human being. To value humanity is to value being human more than abstractions, more than money, fame, or power. Secondly to value humanity is to value the reality of our lives. Also, our liberties, and our pursuit of happiness, are complete with their ups and downs, twists and turns.

Humility is the groundedness of our existence, the balancing of the highs with the lows of existence. To value humility is to value the ground on which we stand just as much as the stars above. To value humility is to value the frailty and limitations of our human existence. Also valuing our fumbles, flaws, and failures as essential parts of the great play of life.

Harmony is the cooperative coming together of life in action. To value harmony is to value the beauty of consonance over dissonance. To value harmony is to value the synergy of collective action, and the immensity of the orchestral symphony. Also, the unity available in diversity, allows the whole to be far greater than the sum of its parts.

Now more than ever, we as Americans must affirm the values of humanity, humility, and harmony.

We must affirm the truths of our human shared reality rather than the falsehoods, fiction, and illusions that reside in our stories. We must affirm that, yes our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable, unassailable, and unbreakable. But, this time, let’s not feign exclusivity. This time, let’s include all of us. This time, let’s embrace life, liberty, and happiness for all — because they are not just our rights, they belong to everyone.

We’ve defined Freedom as the capability of choosing an action. Choosing liberty results in experiencing the ultimate level of freedom. This life is a time for us to be “tried, to be tested, or to choose.” Our decisions determine our destiny. Those who choose liberty will forever have happiness.

By Armon Evans

