Healthy Foods That Boost Your Life Expectancy

There are many factors that affect our health, such as the environment we live in, our job, diet, and lifestyle. If you want to increase your chances of living a long life, there are certain foods that can improve your health.

Bananas are one of the most popular fruits. They are rich in potassium and help in maintaining cardiovascular health. Bananas also contain a good amount of vitamin B6, which helps in the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Also, bananas contain a good amount of vitamin C, an antioxidant that fights free radicals that cause cell damage and aging.

Blueberries are a great source of fiber and vitamin C, which promotes good digestive health. They may even help prevent Alzheimer’s disease by improving memory and brain function in your elderly loved ones.

The blueberry’s anti-inflammatory properties make it a good choice for those with arthritis or other inflammatory conditions such as Crohn’s Disease or ulcerative colitis. Eating them every day can help lower your risk of heart disease. One study showed that eating just one cup per day reduced the risk of plaque buildup in arteries by 40%.

Pomegranate juice is a good source of antioxidants that help fight free radicals, which are linked to cancer and heart disease. The seeds of the pomegranate contain ellagic acid. This has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties.

A study published in the journal Phytotherapy Research in 2014 found that drinking about 2 1/2 cups (about 690 ml) per day for four weeks resulted in better insulin sensitivity, lower blood sugar levels, and lower LDL cholesterol (the bad kind).

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable with a classy reputation. It’s high in antioxidants, which help to prevent cancer and heart disease. Not to mention it helps to prevent diabetes and other diseases related to inflammation.

Nuts and seeds are among the most nutritious foods you can eat, and they’re great sources of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and vitamins.

Weightlifters are huge fans of nuts because they are high in protein, which your body needs to build muscle. Nuts are high in fiber, which helps keep your blood sugar stable so you don’t experience energy swings or cravings for unhealthy foods. They are rich in monounsaturated fats (MUFAs), which may help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in plant foods and beans. It’s not digested by the body, so it passes through the digestive tract without being broken down. Fiber helps to keep you full longer, which can help with weight management. It also lowers cholesterol and blood pressure levels and can help control blood sugar levels if you’re diabetic.

Bran cereal, oatmeal, and oat bran are good sources of fiber. Other foods high in fiber include whole-grain breads, whole wheat pasta, and brown rice.

The summer squash known as zucchini is often thought to be a vegetable, however, it is classified as a fruit. Zucchini has a high content of vitamin A which could help your vision and immune system. It is also full of antioxidants which we already know help protect your body from free radical damage.

With all the health benefits of these foods and others, it’s easy to get excited about eating healthier and making better choices. And with so many great options available at your local grocery store or farmers market, there’s no need to compromise on taste!

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Zoi Koraki‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of rjp’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License