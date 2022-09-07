Someone Tell Every Republican That Racism, Bigotry, All Forms of Prejudice Are Founded in Ignorance

Don't like to read?

Any politician who claims that “America is the “greatest nation in the world” is in denial. We will never be great as long as millions of Americans continue to deny equal rights to a large number of other Americans who are not white, heterosexual, do not practice Christianity, or happen to be female.

Most of the problems facing America now and in the future are founded on prejudice. A nation of immigrants, our past has been marred by anger and hatred without cause, solely because of the color of another’s skin, their race, religious beliefs, their nation of origin, or culture and traditions.

For 233 years the most diverse nation in the world experienced every form of prejudice known to man. Under the leadership of President Barrack Obama, tolerance, understanding, and compassion began replacing baseless anger, hatred, and violence. It wasn’t a major change, but it was a change. On this subject, any change was encouraging.

His successor, Republican Donald Trump, was the complete opposite. As the obvious leader of white supremacy in America, he encouraged racism and bigotry. His embarrassing rallies were founded on anger, hatred, and violence. His every proposal was designed to move our nation backwards into the dark days of the mid-twentieth century. He never was a leader, he was a subversive.

Although the unquestionably worst president in American history has been exiled to southern Florida, the Trump MAGA Republicans who deserted the GOP, continue his policies of white, Christian supremacy.

With the midterm elections less than two months away, they are displaying a level of desperation not seen before in American politics. Most of the attack ads we see on television here in Northern Nevada are composed of blatant lies and half-truths. The issues favor their Democratic opponents by a huge margin. Efforts increase from failed right-wing politicians, attempting to blame inflation on Democratic policies. Although Republicans receive millions of dollars from big oil lobbies, they are trying to place the blame for gas prices on Democrats. Of course, none of this is based on reality.

Our immigration problems would have been cured years ago, but Republicans refuse to deliberate the issue in good faith. Naturally, they are attempting to make Democrats the focus of this issue without any basis in fact. When Trump made the ludicrous suggestion of building an archaic wall, which history proves was doomed to fail, all reasonable solutions were ignored.

Recently three of the worst individuals to ever hold office in Washington, Joni Ernst, Ted Cruz, and Mike Braun, attempted to claim that our nation’s drug problems are directly related to immigrants seeking residence in America through our southern border. Of course, this was racism at its highest level, but they have no other tactic available to them. Their party has proven to be the party of failures and incompetents over the last 40 years.

Republicans are facing a huge backlash after the “Six Bad Actors” on the Supreme Court made the most biased and unpopular decision in the history of the Court by overturning the decision of a previous Court nearly 50 years ago, by overturning Roe v Wade. They are looking for any way which might lessen the damage created by the Federalist Society, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and Trump.

The truth is extremely important today. All Republicans oppose every major issue supported by the majority of our nation’s people. Whether it is universal healthcare, sensible immigration, fair taxation, reducing income inequality, a women’s right to full equality, including her personal physical and mental health, or ending the growing effects of climate change, every man and woman who claims to be a Republican is in opposition to every one of these issues.

Our government is elected to represent the people, not rule over them. For at least four decades, Republicans have ignored this fact. Time for real change; time for the American people to take control of their country.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Daily Kos: Country singer uses insult flung from Tucker Carlson to fundraise $100K in one day for trans folks

Daily Kos: ‘It’s really unconscionable’: The more we learn about DeSantis’ election victims, the worse it looks

Daily Kos: GOP ads are fully embracing nativist rhetoric used by racist mass killers, report shows

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of KaneJamison.com‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Alisdare Hickson‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License