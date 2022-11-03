Goran Gogic EX-Boxer Faces Charges for Smuggling

Goran Gogic was once a well-respected boxer who made a name for himself in Southeast Europe. That is until he got into the drug trade. Now, he’s been arrested for smuggling 22 tons of cocaine into Europe. The former boxer was busted after trying to smuggle the drugs through the port of Bari, Italy. He’s believed to have been a key part of the operation and faces serious charges under the Drug Law Enforcement Act.

The cocaine was intercepted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which had been tracking the drug shipment since it left Colombia in 2013. The shipment, which was valued at $1 billion, was bound for Germany, Sweden, and France through a seaport in Northern Italy.

He is believed to have been a key part of the operation.

The Bulgarian boxer was arrested in May for smuggling 22 tons of cocaine into Europe and has pleaded guilty to the charges against him. He was indicted along with three other men and two ships that were used to transport large quantities of cocaine from South America to Europe.

Gogic was detained as he disembarked from one of the ships, which had anchored just off the coast of Turkey. In addition to his involvement in the operation, he also admitted that he participated in other drug-related crimes between 2009 and 2018.

Gogic was once a well-respected boxer. He was a champion in the 1990s and won several major titles, including the IBF World Lightweight Championship and WBC World Super Featherweight Championship. His last bout was in 1999 but continued to train others after his retirement.

He was known for his quick hands and good footwork on the ring. Gogic also had a solid jab that helped him win many fights during his career as a professional boxer.

In May, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) placed him on their most wanted list for smuggling drugs into Europe.

The DEA said he was arrested by agents at Los Angeles International Airport and taken into custody by local authorities.

Source

