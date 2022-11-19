How the Trump-Evangelical Coalition Endangered the Future of Christianity in America

Don

One writer claims, “Trump used Evangelicals to help him win.” Another says, “Evangelicals used Trump to help them accomplish their goals, e.g., reverse Roe v Wade.” In some ways, they are both right. Regardless, the popularity of Christianity is in decline. The average age in America is 38.2 years of age, and for younger Americans, Christianity is their last choice as their personal religion. The fastest growing religion is “none of the above,” far behind, in second place is the Religion of Islam.

Trump’s Life is Filled with Actions Forbidden by Every Religion, Including Satanism

It didn’t help when Trump offered undeniable proof that he is a sexual predator, a white supremacist, an Islamophobe, a sexist, anti-Semitic, a homophobe, and hates everyone who refuses to idolize the malignant narcissist, and Evangelical leaders continued to offer their support to the worst, most evil man in the world.

Some Religious Leaders Lack Sincerity

I am not a religious man, but I respect and support those who choose to sincerely follow the teachings of their faith of choice. However, I find that far too many men and women who claim to be devoutly religious use their positions for personal gain. I believe that we were all given a conscience and fully understand right and wrong, and what it means to be a real American. We are born with a desire to be good; to offer understanding and compassion to our fellow man. All prejudices are founded in ignorance, and are learned, taught to humans by family, friends, and the fake news media. Evangelical leaders use right-wing politicians to make life difficult for women, and the LGBTQ community. This proves that they are bigots, not ministers of Christ’s teachings.

Trump is the Least Religious Person I Have Ever Seen

Let’s be clear about one irrefutable fact: Trump’s only loyalties are to those who worship him without question. When he met with leaders of the Christian Religious Right prior to the 2016 election, he listened to them just enough to offer a position on issues important to them, convincing them that their beliefs were his beliefs. He believes in nothing but his own pleasure. They were stupid enough to believe him, unaware that Trump believes in nothing but Trump. The pastor of the church Trump claims as his own said that he has never once seen the orange buffoon inside of the building.

Using Each Other for Mutual Benefit

The CRR used him to accomplish their goals. Trump agreed to oppose any legislation protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community, and rail against a woman’s right to decide the mental and physical health related to her reproductive system. Trump proved once again that he is nothing more than a con man. The CRR and Trump have become a “marriage made in hell.”

The 2022 Elections Changed Everything

Leaders of the CRR share a desperation with right-wing politicians. Trump is becoming a pariah. He proved this in the 2022 midterm elections. He endorsed the worst candidates possible. They had a single qualification: they supported “the big lie,” and pledged their allegiance to the worst man in the world. He will likely have one more loss to endure in December when the worst of them all, Herschel Walker, loses to Raphael Warnock in the runoff for the senator’s contest in Georgia.

Trump’s Fragile Ego May Drive Him Into Irreversible Insanity

I predict that Trump will soon “completely lose it.” The one thing he hates the most is losing, and his life is composed of nothing but failures. One more and his mind might explode. I hope I’m watching.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Holiday Killer”

Sources:

Rolling Stone: False Idol — Why the Christian Right Worships Donald Trump

Daily Kos: Evangelicals: “Trump Used Us!”

NPR: America’s Christian majority is shrinking, and could dip below 50% by 2070

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thru_The_Glass’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License