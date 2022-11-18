Medical Marijuana Bill Passes Now on Way to Biden

Don

The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed by Senate on Wednesday evening. This new bill will expand research into the prospective medical benefits of CBD and cannabis. The bill is now heading to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed.

Back in July the House passed the bill sending it to the Senate. Under the provision of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), researchers will register their companies to conduct medical marijuana and CBD studies. The DEA will monitor the research entities and those who supply the cannabis.

Previous medical marijuana studies in the U.S. were supplied cannabis by the National Center for the Development of Natural Products at the University of Mississippi. This research was conducted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Medical Marijuana Research

Last year the DEA stated they would focus efforts on expanding medical marijuana research. Since then they have approved six new entities to grow cannabis for research. This includes the Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals in California and Scottsdale Research Institute.

Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) are the ones who introduced the bills. “There is substantial evidence that marijuana-derived medications can and are providing major health benefits,” stated Senator Feinstein. Adding that the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act “will make it easier to study how these medications can treat various conditions.” This would result “in more patients being able to easily access safe medications.”

Over “155 million Americans reside where adult-use of cannabis is legal at the state or local level,” stated Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), co-chairman and founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. Furthermore, “there are four million registered medical marijuana users with many more likely to self-medicate, it is essential that we are able to fully study the impacts of cannabis use,” his statement added.

Currently, Washington, D.C., and 37 U.S. states allow medical marijuana usage. Almost half of all the states in the U.S. allow adult recreational use of the drug.

