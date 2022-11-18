Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump Collude to End Democracy in America

Don

After Trump was soundly defeated by President Biden in November of 2020, fake Republican, Kevin McCarthy, made several trips to Mar-a-Lago to console his Fuhrer, and beg for his support. His a** kissing was another embarrassment for all Americans.

McCarthy is the Poster Boy for ‘Hypocrisy’

“McUnworthy” displayed a level of hypocrisy beyond belief. He was fully aware that his hero had lost the election, and his lies were acts of treason against his country. We’ve all heard the tapes of his conversation with Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows which occurred during the failed coup attempt. Proving he is an immature and classless piece of crap, when the outgoing Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, was given a retirement party, McCarthy refused to attend.

Trump is Responsible for the Right-Wing’s Failures in the 2022 Midterms

After the 2022 midterms, there was no doubt that Trump’s endorsements of the worst candidates in history had greatly harmed his own party. Any moron who continues to support the most incompetent loser in history is a fool. This is a perfect description of Kevin, “McUnworthy,” McCarthy.

It Should Scare Us All that McCarthy is Third in Line for the Presidency

He will be the Speaker of the House, third in line for the presidency, and this is an atrocity. McCarthy now supports the “big lie,” has proven himself a racist and a bigot, and is an embarrassment to his country’s history. Any man or woman who continues to offer Trump their fealty is not an American and must be exiled to any nation which will offer them residence.

Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Her Concern for America

Elizabeth Warren, the senior Senator from Massachusetts, has proven herself to be a true patriot and a staunch supporter of the majority of all Americans. She has become the most vociferous critic of McCarthy after recordings of his communication with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were revealed.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” she told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“That is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private,” Warren said. “They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”

“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” she said.

Senator Warren is not wrong. Kevin McCarthy has disgraced himself, his party, and his country, and doesn’t appear to care. He is a perfect example of why Washington is dysfunctional today.

The Tapes Made During the Insurrection Reveal the Real McCarthy

If you haven’t heard the tapes recording the conversation between McCarthy and Meadows, it was revealing. McCarthy pleaded with Meadows to convince Trump to communicate with the leaders of the insurrection and cease the violence. He was also heard to say, “I’m through with him.”

McCarthy Claims to be a Republican: You Cannot Trust Them

Of course, like all fake Republicans, he has displayed extreme hypocrisy and turned 180 degrees when referring to the darkest day in American history. Democrats in the House are understandably expressing their distrust for the man who will pretend to lead their proceedings. How can he be respected? Respect is earned and McCarthy is just the opposite of what a respected individual acts like. Our government is in big trouble and I’m not sure it can be fixed.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City”

